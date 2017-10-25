Thanks to legislation sponsored by State Senator Kenneth LaValle and Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. and signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, the East Hampton Town Board and voters are assured they will have a voice in any future Federal Aviation Administrations grants.

The legislation provides for a permissive referendum to put FAA grants to a public vote if enough signatures are gathered to place the issue on the ballot.

As the town found out this year when it tried to control helicopter flights into its airport, FAA grants severely limit the ability to control use of its own property for a 20-year period.

The new legislation is “a step forward in achieving and maintaining local, democratic control over the significant town asset to the benefit of all members of the community,” said Quiet Skies Coalition Vice Chairman Charles Ehren Jr.

“The East End, both North and South forks, and all areas affected by noise caused by East Hampton airport owe a great debt of gratitude to Senator LaValle and Assemblyman Thiele for their persistence and hard work on our behalf,” Mr. Ehren said.

