Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Michelle E. Buckley, 48, of Greenport was arrested October 19 on Shelter Island and charged with falsely reporting an incident in the 3rd degree; endangering the welfare of a child; three counts of criminal contempt in the 2nd degree and harassment in the 2nd degree. She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum who released her on $750 cash bail with orders to return to court at a later date.

Upgraded orders of protection were issued.

Roger J. Makowski, 59, of South Jamesport, was arrested in Amityville on an outstanding Shelter Island Justice Court bench warrant and was brought before Judge Rosenblum on October 20. He was released into custody of Southold Polic Departemnt, where an additional arrest warrant was on file.

Mr. Makowski had failed to appear in court on charges of petit larceny, possession of stolen property and trespass.

ACCIDENTS

A deer ran into the path of a vehicle driven by Stephanie J. Bucalo on Smith Street on October 17 causing minor damage.

A pickup truck owned by Donald C. Devries of Shelter Island had to be towed October 22 after partially rolling off a bulkhead in the North Ferry Parking lot. No damage was noted.

SUMMONSES

Ticketed on October 18 were Amarilis C. Alba of Shelter Island on East Thomas Street for failure to stop at stop sign, and Christopher P. Bekiesz of Calverton on Midway Road for following too closely.

Brian Weslek of Shelter Island was ticketed October 20 on North Ferry Road for driving with suspended or revoked registration.

Ticketed on October 23 were Mercedes Ocasio of Greenport for speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue, and William P. Gorman of Mattituck on North Ferrry Road for driving while using a portable electronic device.

OTHER REPORTS

On October 17 a Center caller reported a hunter was trespassing and a fire on Shell Beach was put out before an officer arrived.

A caller reported on October 18 a person was acting erratically; another witnessed a car go off the road at Camp Quinipet, damaging a seating area before leaving the scene.

A faulty hot water heater was the source of smoke that led a Center resident to call the Fire Department.

Around 2 a.m. on October 19 two people fishing off a North Ferry vessel were told no to do so.

A caller expressed concern about his mother’s ability to drive; another reported a scam; and a third complained that tree work limited access to a Heights road.

On October 20: A Cartwright caller reported an injured deer by the side of a road; Shorewood callers complained of hunters parking along a road there; a Center caller reported a business dispute; a Cartwright caller was informed that sporadic barking is not a violation of the town code; and a Center caller reported finding a bicycle and backpack.

In Hay Beach the next day, a caller doing work on a property notified police about a person complaining about early noise there.

A Heights caller asked for assistance on October 22 when a tire fell off his car. Later, a Center caller worried about possible trespassers was advised to install a security camera.

On October 23, a pair of dogs that snuck out of their Hay Beach home while their owner was showering were found by a passerby.

Also last week, police officers responded to four false burglary alarms and assisted callers worried about possible problems inside there homes. The SIFD reported one false alarm.

AIDED CASES

SIEMS teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital once on October 19; twice on October 20 and twice on October 23.

