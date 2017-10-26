Shelter Island Reporter Editorials

Bridget Fleming for County Legislator

Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac), who represents Shelter Island and was elected in 2015, deserves another term in the Suffolk County Legislature.

Ms. Fleming, along with her North Fork colleague, Legislator Al Krupski,understands the issues That confront the East End and the Island, namely fighting water pollution in our ground and surface waters and finding solutions to the plague of tick-borne illnesses.

She was a strong voice in the Legislature’s working group to draft legislation on sanitary code revisions. These new regulations will begin removing the scourge of nitrogen that’s poisoning our wells, creeks, ponds and bays by mandating state-of-the-art septic systems in new construction, and providing grants to help homeowners pay for them.

Ms. Fleming has been n the forefront of bringing over $2 million to the district for infrastructure and clean water programs.

In May, she defined herself as one of the leaders in the fight against tick-borne illnesses, helping to reactivate the county’s Tick Control Advisory Committee and securing $100,000 in county funding for a tick testing program.

She has also fought to keep the Island represented at county headquarters in Hauppauge. As chairwoman of the Ways and Means Committee, Ms. Fleming made sure that an idea to reduce the size of the Legislature from 18 members to 13, eliminating some East End seats, died in her committee.

Ms. Fleming is intelligent and hard working, with a thorough understanding of what makes the Island a special place and the importance of fiscal responsibility and environmental protection.

The Reporter wholeheartedly endorses Bridget Fleming to be reelected to the Suffolk County Legislature.

Take a bow, Shelter Island

Last Saturday was a day to remember, with a young student athlete setting a record for his hometown’s 5K race, three high school girls as the first Islanders of their gender crossing the finish line together in a show of unity and support, and a community turning out to help raise money to fight women’s cancers and raise awareness.

People came from all over the region for the Island’s 5K Run/Walk and residents turned out to greet them and cheer them on.

The memory of this year’s 5K will remain. The weather was perfect, but it was a beautiful day in more than one way.

