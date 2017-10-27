Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

A disaster waiting?

To the Editor:

Two weeks ago, another emergency was declared at the aging and faltering Dominion Millstone Nuclear Power Plant, just 17 miles from Shelter Island. The plant was evacuated until the explosive hydrogen gas was vented.

We were not alerted of the potential risk because Suffolk is not a “nuclear county,” as are other counties within the 50-mile “Emergency Planning Zone” (EPZ) radius of nuclear power plants.

In 2004, Suffolk officials petitioned the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to not renew the Millstone reactor licenses.

But they did two things wrong. They demanded an evacuation plan and they filed late. The NRC dismissed the petition. Evacuation is only required by law within the 10-mile EPZ radius of the plant.

We, and most of eastern Suffolk, are within the 50-mile EPZ. Suffolk should have demanded that those regulations be enforced. The cost for EPZ training and drills would be paid by Dominion Millstone.

Some say that Suffolk officials purposely scuttled this petition. The nuclear power industry contributes big money to political action committees.

The 50-mile EPZ is also known as the “Ingestion Pathway.” Fifty mile EPZ regulations require our food, soil and water to be monitored periodically. A public emergency notification system must be in place and our first responders must be properly trained and equipped.

Our police are trained to respond to a terrorist radiological incident, but a nuclear power plant emergency is a very different type of event.

In 1999, the Shelter Island Town Board enacted Resolution #74. They stated then that Millstone posed a health and safety threat and requested radiological monitoring and an emergency planning. Neither has happened.

Millstone has several atmospheric radiological monitors on all sides of their plant except on the south side. We are south of Millstone. Radiological monitoring is not required here since we are not prepared for an emergency anyway.

In contrast, Brookhaven national Laboratory is surrounded by more than 40 monitors. Millstone has planned radioactive releases, and, sometimes, unplanned. This month, there is a much larger release while a reactor containment building is vented for nuclear core refueling.

Next March, FEMA will conduct a “Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program Exercise Evaluation” for all counties within the Millstone 50-mile EPZ. All, except for us, here in Suffolk County.

VINCENT NOVAK

Shelter Island

Rare

To the Editor:

Jim Dougherty has my vote for supervisor. He’s a good man. His door is always open to the community. He serves the Island honorably and unselfishly. He cares. That’s rare.

DAVE KLENAWICUS

Shelter Island

For Jim

To the Editor:

I‘m voting for Jim Dougherty for supervisor this Election Day. I want his fiscal expertise, 10 years of leadership excellence, feisty spirit, kind heart, integrity, and understanding of complex environmental and community issues. Jim gets it done, and makes this Island proud.

Do you know how difficult it is to keep our property taxes the lowest in New York State? Jim Dougherty knows — he works hard for you every day of the year. He is running for an unprecedented sixth term!

No other supervisor in Shelter Island history has been elected consecutively for so many terms. Why is this? Exceptional leadership, intellect and the talent to connect with empathy and honesty.

You are invited to meet him at our home this Saturday, October 28, at 11 Spring Garden Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bring a friend. All are welcome.

KATHRYN O’HAGAN

Shelter Island

No Con-Con

To the Editor:

I am writing to request that Islanders vote “no” on Election Day to the referendum for a Constitutional Convention in the state of new York.

Opening such a convention would be enormously expensive; latest estimate is $300 million paid by us taxpayers.

Many items which we now simply accept could be called into question by dedicated interest groups over which we have no control. Examples include free public education, environmental protections, workman’s compensation and public pensions to name a few.

There are those with private agendas who would try to impose programs that they would be unable to gain legitimately through normal legislative channels.

I request that all Islanders think and vote. But vote “no” on the Constitutional Convention proposal.

HENRY J. AMANN

Shelter Island

Special people

To the Editor:

To the special people of Shelter Island, thank you. There are no words I can express how I feel from my heart.

My husband, Neal, passed a few weeks back. Neal loved Shelter Island and all of the people he got to know. He always felt good when he could help someone.

We had been together for 34 years, and 24 of those years we spent here on Shelter Island. It was the best years of our lives together. We were like Frick and Frack.

We had our moments, but we never let it stay long. We had many good memories that only Shelter Island could show us. Neal would have been so surprised to see all the people who cared about him.

All I can say to everybody who expressed their support with caring and loving kindness, is that the Raymond family will never forget how good you all were to us. A special thanks as well to Father Charles F. McCarron.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

CATHY RAYMOND

Shelter Island

Comments

comments