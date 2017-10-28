What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Tom Speeches was rock solid with his answer for last week’s photo (see below).

Tom wrote: “The photo is 85 Shore Road, just down from the Pridwin.”

The number on the boulder designates the white, idiosyncratic, abandoned — and soon-to-be renovated — three-story structure rising above Shore Road.

It has been known as Herrmann’s Castle since it appeared nearly half a century ago, conceived and built by German immigrants Walter and Ingrid Herrmann as their fantasy Bavarian chalet.

