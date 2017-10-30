Septic registration required; grants hearing set

Not a permit, but a registration requirement was added to the Shelter Island Town Code Friday to establish and maintain a database useful in moving forward with Suffolk County’s new stance on septic systems.

Meanwhile, a public hearing is set for Friday, November 17, to discuss the proposal for grants to offset cost of upgrading septic systems.

While the registration requirement is considered a step in the right direction to improve septic systems, it won’t be until the public hearing on Friday, November 17, that the town could move forward to consider applications for grants.

But if, as a result of that hearing, the Town Board opted to make any substantial changes to the proposed method of handling grants, that could require a second public hearing.

Summer interns have worked to identify existing systems, but a complete list is still lacking, making the database requirement critical as the town moves forward to encourage upgrades to the new low nitrogen systems approved by the county.

The original resolution referred to a permit and that drew concerns from Councilman Paul Shepherd who said his understanding from the beginning was to avoid requiring permits. With the agreed change to registration, the vote was 5-0 to upgrade the town code.

In addition to registering existing systems, property owners will be required to notify the town of repairs or changes to septic systems.

In recent discussions, it has been revealed that many residents have no idea where their septic systems are and have never taken any steps to maintain them properly.

A full story on the Friday’s Town Board meeting will appear in Thursday’s Reporter.

