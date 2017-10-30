Wind blast knocks over Goat Hill tree

Just when Islanders thought the worst had passed from the heavy rains and winds that whipped the area last night and early this morning, they found that the calm that followed was only temporary.

At mid-morning, winds picked up again as evidenced by a large tree downed at the Shelter Island Country Club golf course on the corner of New York Avenue and West Neck Road.

Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. had earlier pronounced the roads clear and no serious damage. The positive word is that the tree fell not on the roadway, but on the edge of the country club’s property.



Mr. Card said his crews have been scouring the town and have removed a few branches that fell in roadways.

“We have been cleaning them up all morning,” he said.

PSEG’s outage map was showing only three sites where electricity was out on the Island.

The forecast, according to the National Weather Service, calls for gradual clearing and sunshine this afternoon with a high near 57. It will be a breezy afternoon with a west wind from 17 to 21 mph, and gusts as high as 34 mph.

