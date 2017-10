The Eve of all Hallows will be a sunny, cool, breezy day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

High temperatures will be near 60 with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be clear, according to the NWS, with a low around 38 and the winds continuing from the west at 7 to 13 mph.

Happy Halloween!

