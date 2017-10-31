Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on October16, 2017, as reported by the court. Judge Helen Rosenblum was on the bench. Unless otherwise noted, fines appear in parentheses.

Dean Galasso of Miami Beach pleaded guilty to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, and was fined $250 plus a $93 state surchage; a charge of failure to keep right was covered under the plea.

John Paul F. Cyril of New Smyrna Beach, Florida pleaded guilty to a tow chain navigation violation, reduced from imprudent speed ($250).

Joseph K. Smaby of Seattle pleaded guilty to speeding 37 mph in a 25-mph zone ($150 plus $93).

Fined $100 plus $93 for pleading guilty to speeding 40 mph in a 35-mph zone were Thongma Heuangvilay of East Hampton, reduced from 51/35 (a stop sign violation was covered under the plea); Jamie P. Pillco of East Hampton, reduced from 50/35 and Peter L. Schaller of Hampton Bays, reduced from 48/35.

Joseph M. Anderson of Mohegan Lake, New York pleaded guilty to speeding 35 mph in a 30-mph zone ($100 plus $93), reduced from 43/30.

Fined $100 plus $93 for pleading guilty to speeding 30 mph in a 25-mph zone were Patryk M. Kurzyna of Riverhead; Stella Moniaros of Brooklyn, reduced from 47/25; Andrew Warren of New York City, redueced from 35/25; and Rene E. Gomez of Southold, reduced from 40/25, who pleaded guilty to being an unlicensed driver ($40 plus $93).

Rodolfo Garcia and Camelo Vazquez Garcia, both of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to keeping undersized fish ($100 plus $75.)

Michael Zentz of Montauk pleaded guilty to a stop sign violation ($50 plus $93.)

Pleading guilty to double parking ($50 plus $25) were John C. Irving of New York City, reduced from a stop sign violation, and Israel Laguna of Greenport, reduced from a turn signal violation.

Jose A. Amaya-Segura of Lodi, New Jersey pleaded guilty to disobeying a traffic control device ($50 plus $25).

Wolfgan Pflanzl of Brooklyn pleaded guilty to having no PFDs aboard a vessel ($50).

Thomas F. Marra of Irvington, New York pleaded guilty to double parking ($25 plus $25), reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to show up in court were Otto R. Friedman of New York City on charges of a turn signal violation and unlicensed driving, and Derek Rubenstein of Tamarac, Florida, charged with operating an unregistered motorcycle.

A warrant was continued for Kreshnik Smajlaj of Yonkers on charges of unlicensed operation and a lane violation.

On Judge Rosenblum’s Town Calendar, Susan Kamrowski of East Marion and Kathleen Rolon of Sayville pleaded guilty to parking violations ($30). Three others charged with parking offenses failed to show up in court.

Of the 32 cases adjourned to later dates, 20 were done so at the request of defendants or their attorneys and 12 at the request of the court.

Comments

comments