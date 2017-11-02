Halloween happenings: Mysteries of Sylvester Manor

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | Princess Blake McLoughlin nibbled from the donut tree.
The annual Mysteries of the Manor celebration at Sylvester Manor made for a fiendishly fun afternoon for the entire family on October 28. In addition to ghoulish games, creepy crafts, a freaky photobooth, refreshments, face painting, and farm animals to visit, there were plenty of great costumes and fun.
Chase Borkowsky and Mia Wong tested their skills in the sack race.
Tucker Ward, Lila Notley and Maxwell Notley went out on limb.
Poppy Johnson visited with an Angora rabbit.
With a couple of sets of green fangs, Max and Georgia Carey suddenly transformed into a vampire policeman and princess.
