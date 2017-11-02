Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Barbara J. Perrillo, 64, of Shelter Island was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on the afternoon of October 24 for having inadequate or no stop lights. She was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. Ms. Perrillo was released on $100 stationhouse bail and instructed to appear in court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Raymond J. Sparling of Greenport was ticketed on October 24 and charged with speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone — on St. Mary’s Road.

ACCIDENTS

On October 28, Todd J. Vanderpas of West New York, New Jersey was driving north on North Ferry Road when a deer ran out, hit the passenger side of his vehicle and the roof and caused over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

Beginning at midnight and throughout the morning hours of Monday, October 30, strong winds and driving rain brought down electrical and cable wires and trees and limbs throughout the Island — causing a number of power outages. Police responded to 20 reports before noon on Monday.

In one incident, a Heights resident reported that a fallen tree caused property damage to his truck and car. The high winds were hard on boats as well — driving one boat onto a beach in Silver Beach and slamming another against a dock in West Neck.

It was quieter on October 24 — a burglary alarm went off at a West Neck home, caused by an employee working on the outside stairs. A downed limb and low-hanging wires were reported — both in the Center — and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of a power surge and potential electrical fire at a Heights residence. The problem was caused by a downed telephone pole and wires.

An officer responded to a barking dog complaint in Harbor View at 1 a.m. on October 25 but found no violations. Later in the day, a boat was reported washed up on a Ram Island beach; at high tide it was removed by the owner.

A fire alarm was set off at a home in Hay Beach, activated by sanding inside the home, and a vehicle was reported driving onto the shoulder of the road. Police located the vehicle but no violations were noted and no further action was taken.

Two burglary alarms went off at residences in Silver Beach and West Neck on October 26 — one was accidental, set off by a workman with permission to be on the premises; police found no sign of criminal activity in the second.

The same day, a caller reported a boat had broken free from its dock and floated over to hers; the owner was contacted.

A remote smoke detector warned an off-Island caller about smoke in the residence; police checked and there were no problems.

A dispute with a neighbor was reported in the Center on October 27, and a caller told police a tree leaning on electrical wires in Silver Beach was a hazard. PSEG was notified. A caller asked police about a case they were investigating.

The next day a dispute over a dog was reported by a Silver Beach caller. Police responded to a 911 call about an unsecured door, received by Southold dispatch; no criminal activity was noted.

A burglary alarm was activated in South Ferry on October 29; the person had permission to be on the premises.

In addition to the storm reports on October 30, police responded to a domestic dispute in West Neck and to a possible dispute with a neighbor in the Heights.

During the week, police conducted radar enforcement on five occasions, resulting in one warning. They also opened four vehicles with the keys locked inside. A lost license plate was reported.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 26 and 30.

