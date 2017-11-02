Weekly Calendar: November 2 — November 12, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Halloween Candy Buy Back, at Dr. Kestler’s dentist office. Donate unopened candy in exchange for Halloween favors, toothbrush, coupons and more. All candy will be donated to U.S. troops. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 51A North Ferry Road. (631) 749-0539.

Senior Smarts Program, presents “Environmental Health.” 10:30 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Ferry Writers, hone your writing skills with a supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Anime club, fans unite to watch and discuss favorite shows. 2:30 p.m., library.

Friday Night Dialogues, Helene Stapinski discusses her book “Murder in Matera: A True Story of Passion, Family and Forgiveness in Southern Italy.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Winter bloom, forcing amaryllis bulbs by Beverly McCafferty. 11 a.m., library. $5 materials fee. Call (631) 749-0042 for reservations.

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion of “Macbeth.” Facilitated by Becky Cole. 1 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

Full moon walk, guided hike in Mashomack Preserve along the normally off-limits Major’s Harbor shoreline and forest. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring flashlights. Register at (631) 749-4219.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Seasonal decorating, in library youth services room. Put creative skills to work. 3 p.m.

Annual Election Eve Ham Dinner, in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall. Seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. $25 adults, $10 children. Reserve at (631) 749-0770 or call Janet Jernick at (631) 749-0143.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Election Day, polls open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Shelter Island School.

Highlighter creations, see how black lights and highlighters create amazing effects. 3 p.m., library community room.

92nd annual Election Day Luncheon, clam chowder, hot dogs, home-baked goodies, hand-crafted gift and boutique items. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by the United Presbyterian Women.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Senior trip, to visit the Parrish Art Museum in Southampton. Leaves the Senior Center at 8:45 a.m. (631) 749-1059.

Celebrity Chef, Sebastian Bliss (formerly of “Planet Bliss”) prepares a three-course fall menu. 6 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Event is sold out. (631) 749-0805.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Cell phones for soldiers, in honor of Veterans Day drop off used cell phones at FIT Center for program that recycles them and provides pre-paid calling cards for soldiers. Open 6 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Veterans Day bus trip, to Long Island Aquarium for grades K-8. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Shelter Island Youth Center. Bring a bag lunch. $30 ($33 non-residents). (631) 749-0309.

WiiU Super Smash, battle your friends in favorite games. 2:30 p.m., library.

Book bingo, be a winner in a favorite game with a surprise twist! 3 p.m., library.

Friday Night Dialogues, Jenifer Maxson presents “Writing Wrongs,” her one-woman show. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Library closed, in honor of Veterans Day.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital, by violinist Max Tan with pianist Cameron Richardson-Eames. 5 p.m., Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Tickets $25 (free for ages 18 and under). Call (212) 877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

“Family, Music and Fun!,” classical music, snacks and acivities hosted by Perlman Music Program alumni Max Tan and Bethany Hargreaves. 11:30 a.m. Clark Arts Center. Free and open to all. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Works in Progress concert, students and alumni perform classical masterworks. 2:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program Clark Arts Center. Free and open to all. Reserve at [email protected]

Historic crimes, award winning author and historian Kerriann Flanagan Brosky talks about and signs copies of her book “Historic Crimes of Long Island: Misdeeds of the 1600s to the 1950s.” 3 to 5 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens barn. Learn more at shelterislandhistoricalsociety.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

November 2: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

November 4: Village of Dering Harbor, Village Board, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

November 6: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

November 7: Election Day

November 8: Town Board, work session & budget hearing, 1 p.m.

November 8: Town ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym.

After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Call for dates.

After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aid from school to the American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera Live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. American Legion/Youth Center. Free.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor Farm CSA, a la carte pickups, through November while supplies last. Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. $25. To reserve email [email protected]

Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

