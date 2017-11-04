What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

No one could unmask the meaning of the turtle from last week (see below).

We went to Cindy Belt, the education outreach coordinator at Mashomack for the definitive answer.

Cindy wrote: “That is a QR (quick read) code found along the Red Trail at Mashomack. Scan it with your smart phone and it will take you to our online Red Trail Guide where you can read or listen to what is found in the area. In this case, you can learn about mosses and lichens at station 17.”

