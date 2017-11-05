Shelter Island DAR chapter celebrates 50th anniversary

On October 20, the Shelter Island Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), celebrated its 50th year. Founding members, twin sisters Jane Dickerson Fowler and Jean Dickerson, were in attendance and were congratulated as 50-year members of the NSDAR and chapter.

Chapter Regent Ellen Clark welcomed and acknowledged members from other Long Island DAR Chapters; Long Island Sons of American Revolution; Shelter Island Historical Society; James Dougherty, town supervisor; Dorothy Ogar, town clerk/DAR; Dorothy Bloom, W.W.II Navy veteran; Amanda Clark, Olympian/DAR member; as well as special guest, New York State Regent, Nancy Zwetsch.

Chapter Historian Karen Kiaer reviewed the chapter’s special project, restoration/preservation of the Presbyterian Church colonial cemeteries. Island Folk, a musical group consisting of Heather Reylek, Wendy Clark and Penny and John Kerr, performed a variety of Revolutionary War songs as entertainment.

The guest speaker, Ms. Zwetsch, shared an historical review of events happening 50 years ago in the United States. She also discussed her state project choice, which is preserving and digitalizing 2,000 boxes containing records from the late 17th through the mid-19th centuries.

Papers written by John Jay, Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton are some of the important records to be saved. The New York State Daughters of the American Revolution, in partnership with the Archives Partnership Trust, has donated $10,000 to assist in this preservation.

Peter Vielbig, Presbyterian Church treasurer, gave the invocation and benediction.

Submitted by Ellen Clark

Comments

comments