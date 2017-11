Shelter Islanders go to the polls today to elect a supervisor and fill two seats on the Town Board.

Running for reelection as supervisor is Jim Dougherty, a Democrat, challenged by Republican Gary Gerth.

Seeking reelection to the board is Councilwoman Amber Brach Williams. The two other candidates for the board are Republican Marcus Kaasik and Democrat Albert Dickson.

Polls opened at the Shelter Island School gym at 6 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m.

Comments

comments