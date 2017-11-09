Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Adrian Ortiz-Zhizhin, 20, of East Hampton was stopped on Bridge Street around 6:30 p.m. on November 3 and was subsequently arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle (MV) with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 of 1 percent, moving unsafely from a lane, operating out of class and making an improper or unsafe turn without signalling. He was arraigned in Justice Court the next day before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt who released him on $500 bail with orders to appear in court at a later date.

Scott G. Sivco, 28, of Shelter Island was stopped November 6 in a traffic safety check in the Heights and arrested for an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was arraigned before Judge Helen Rosenblum and released on $500 bail with orders to appear in court at a later date.

Also arrested in the November 6 traffic safety operation were: Jose R. Huertas, 33, of Calverton, who was released on $100 station house bail on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation (with six license suspensions) and being an unlicensed operator; Ian Weslek, 45, of Shelter Island who was released on his own recognizance on a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree; and Kevin F. Giraldo-Morales, 25, of East Hampton released on $50 station house bail on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and unlicensed operation.

SUMMONSES

Ticketed during the traffic safety operation were: Alejandro Candelaria-Gomez of Coram; Ricardo Farez-Vizhnay of East Hampton; Armando Patzan of Flanders; Edwin Catalan, Carmela Vincent De Elias, Hector N. Mendes Torres, Manuel D. Osorio Pineda, Sergio D. Perez Avila, and Alison Tuthill, all of Greenport; Octavio Pedraza-Arguello of Hampton Bays; Victorino Garcia-Perez of Jamesport; Ismael Punay-Vargas of Mastic Beach; Esteban Catalan-Palencia of Mattituck; Beth H. Anderson of Quogue; and Jorge L. Borrayo Valdez of Riverhead.

Ticketed as follows were: Noe Mayen of Riverhead for driving an uninspected motor vehicle; and Jeffrey Reiter of Shelter Island for driving an uninspected and unregistered MV.

Ticketed on November 4 were Karen A. Hunkele of North Massapequa on North Ferry Road for inadequate or no stop lamps, and Konnin Tam of New York City on Smith Street for making an improper or no signal and for speeding 46 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Ticketed on November 5 were Daniel R. Halstead of Los Angeles on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign, and Cristobal Padilla Rivera of Shelter Island on North Midway Road for failure to keep right and being an unlicensed operator.

OTHER REPORTS

PSEG was notified of a hazardous dangling tree limb in the Center on October 31. Later, a Center caller reported having a verbal confrontation with two unidentified hunters. An officer assisted another caller in returning a cell phone taken by accident.

A Center caller alerted police on November 1 that a long-abandoned property may be being used by squatters, but no evidence of such use was found. Another Center caller complained of loud machinery being used on a property but was advised the permitted use did not constitute a violation.

On November 2 an officer assisted a resident in retrieving items from a residence and another who complained a civil court order was being violated. A caller walking her dog in the Center came upon a person passed out and notified police; a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team responded and took the person to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation.

Paint fumes set off a fire alarm at a Menantic residence on November 3. A deer found dead on a Center roadside was retrieved by the Highway Department.

A caller who reported possible hunting on her property on November 4 was advised to post “No Hunting” signs and report back if hunters returned. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the Center; it turned out the driver was taking a nap before completing a round trip to New York City.

A CO monitor sounded at a Cartwright residence on November 5; the responding officers assisted members of the Fire Department in replacing batteries in monitors throughout the residence. A dog stuck in deep water at the boat basin in Silver Beach was pulled to shore by a passerby who reported to police that the dog ran off. A person was assisted in removing items from a residence.

On November 6, a caller reported a person walking around a parked vehicle; it turned out the person owned the vehicle, which would not start. Eventually, the owner got the car to start and drove off.

Another caller reported that a person trespassed on his Center property.

AIDED CASES

In addition to the November 2 case described above, SIEMS teams transported aided cases to ELIH once on November 4 and twice on November 5.

Comments

comments