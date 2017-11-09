Weekly Calendar: November 9 — November 19, 2017

EVENTS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Cell phones for soldiers, in honor of Veterans Day drop off used cell phones at FIT Center for program that recycles them and provides pre-paid calling cards for soldiers. Open 6 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Veterans Day bus trip, to Long Island Aquarium for students in grades K-8. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Youth Center. Bring a bag lunch. $30 ($33 non-residents). (631) 749-0309.

Operation Daffodil, Cub and Boy Scout packs 56 plant daffodils at Prospect Park. 11 a.m.

WiiU Super Smash, battle your friends in favorite games. 2:30 p.m., library.

Book bingo, be a winner in a favorite game with a surprise twist! 3 p.m., library.

Friday Night Dialogues, Jennifer Maxson presents “Writing Wrongs,” her one woman show. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Library closed, in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans Day observance, at American Legion Mitchell Post 281. Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Admission is free, donations accepted. Veterans Day ceremonies will follow out front at the flagpole at 10 a.m., led by Lt. Col. Peter McCarthy, USMC retired.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital, by violinist Max Tan with pianist Cameron Richarson-Eames. 5 p.m., Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Tickets $25 (free for ages 18 and under). Call (212) 877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

“Family, Music and Fun!,” classical music, snacks and activities hosted by Perlman Music Program alumni Max Tan and Bethany Hargreaves. 11:30 a.m. Clark Arts Center. Free and open to all. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Zenday Workshop, wreath making with Sarah Shepherd. 1 to 3 p.m. at Sylvester Manor Gatehouse. $50 adults, $35 teens. Includes material for one wreath. Register at sylvestermanor.org.

Historic crimes, award winning author and historian Kerriann Flanagan Brosky talks about and signs copies of her book “Historic Crimes of Long Island: Misdeeds of the 1600s to the 1950s.” 3 to 5 p.m. Historical Society’s Havens barn. Learn more at shelterislandhistoricalsociety.org.

Classical concert, by Basically Baroque. Music of JS Bach, Haydn, LeClair, Hotteterre and Telemann. 3 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Free. Donations appreciated.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Book sale donations, accepted for upcoming sale. Drop off gently-used books at library Book Sale Room, lower level. Opens 9:30 a.m.

Singing bowls meditation, led by Maria Maier. 1 p.m. Legion/Youth Center. $10. For ages 18 and up. Bring a mat if you have one. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Monthly meeting, Shelter Island Women’s Club. Ron Adler speaks on Maccabiah games and life in a kibbutz. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Donation for the food pantry appreciated.

Coloring & snacks, relax after school with a creative project and something yummy! 3 p.m., library.

Book club, discusses “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook club, discusses “Thanksgiving Sides.” 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Senior trip, to visit Spirit’s Promise horse rescue in Riverhead. Leaves the Senior Center at 8:45 a.m. (631) 749-1059.

Plastic cup architecture, use the knowledge of ancient Greeks to build plastic cup creations. 3 p.m., library.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Thanksgiving ecumenical breakfast for senior citizens. 10 a.m., Presbyterian Church. $5. Reserve at (631) 749-1059.

Banana piano, use the Makey-Makey kit to build a banana keyboard. 3 p.m., library.

Ferry Writers, hone your writing skills with a supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Anime club, fans unite to watch and discuss favorite shows. 2:30 p.m., library.

Holiday cookie decorating, for grades K-5. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Coffee and coloring for adults, 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Origami holiday ornaments, 3 p.m., library. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Ecumenical Thanksgiving Word Service, at St. Mary’s Church. 3 p.m. Refreshments.

Grants Celebration, Shelter Island Educational Foundation grant program. 4 to 5:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

November 13: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

November 13: MS4, 3 p.m.

November 13: School Board meeting, 6 p.m., School

November 13: Library Board, 7 p.m., library community room

November 13: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

November 14: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 14: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

November 15: Town ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

November 16: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

November 17: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., School gym.

After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Legion Hall/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Call for dates.

After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aide from school to the Legion Hall/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. Legion Hall. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., Legion Hall/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. Legion Hall/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. Legion Hall/Youth Center. Free.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. Legion Hall/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Legion Hall/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor Farm Fall CSA, à la carte pickups at The Gatehouse through November if available. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. $25 per week. Reserve email [email protected]

Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. Legion Hall/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. Legion Hall/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Legion Hall/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Legion Hall/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. Legion Hall/Youth Center. $5/class.

Comments

comments