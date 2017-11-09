What’s Happening: November 9, 2017

SINGING BOWLS ARE BACK

Maria Maier will offer a crystal singing bowl meditation class on Tuesday, November 14 at 1 p.m. at the Youth Center. The session is for ages 18 and up and the fee is $10 per person. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat if they have one. For more information or to register, contact Bethany Ortmann, Recreation Director, at (631) 749-0309.

VETERANS DAY OBSERVANCE

American Legion Mitchell Post 281 will host the community’s observation of Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11 beginning with a breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Admission is free, donations will be accepted.

Veterans Day ceremonies will follow out front at the flagpole beginning at 10 a.m., led by Lt. Col. Peter McCarthy, USMC retired.

CELL PHONES FOR SOLDIERS

Got an old cell phone? You can turn it into a gift for an active duty soldier in honor of Veterans Day. Cell phones can be dropped off at the FIT Center on Friday, November 10 during regular hours: 6 a.m. to noon and 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. They’ll be donated to “Cell Phones for Soldiers,” a recycling program that takes proceeds from sales of the phones and applies them to pre-paid calling cards for American troops. Call the Recreation Department at (631) 749-0309 for more information.

GO FOR BAROQUE

Basically Baroque returns to Shelter Island to offer a concert at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 12 at 3 p.m. The group will perform the music of JS Bach, Haydn, LeClair, Hotteterre and Telemann. Basically Baroque consists of Bill Packard, flute; Dan Skabeikis, violin; Jeannie Woelker, cello; and Linda Betjeman, keyboard. Admission is free, but a good will donation is appreciated.

GRANTS CELEBRATION

Island residents are invited to join board members of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) and grant recipients at the Grants Celebration on Sunday, November 19 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the library. The event is a chance for past recipients to tell about the opportunities they’ve had to learn outside the classroom.

SIEF grants awarded during 2016/17 included a 7th grade schooner voyage, a 10-day adventure in Cadiz, Spain, trips to the Grand Canyon, Washington, D.C., Broadway and the Metropolitan Opera, Camp Quinipet, a Barnard College writing camp, an Estonian singing camp, and other enrichment programs. SIEF also hosted Perlman Music Program musicians at the school, supported the Edible Garden and the Historical Society’s Living History program.

To learn more about SIEF, visit shelterislandedfoundation.org.

WREATH MAKING WORKSHOP

November’s Zenday Workshop, “Wreath Making & Herbal Arts with Sarah Shepherd,” will be offered on Sunday, November 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sylvester Manor’s Gatehouse. The workshop fee is $50 for adults, $35 for teens, and includes materials for one large wreath.

VEGGIES, BACON AND PIES

Things may be slowing down in the Sylvester Manor fields, but The Gatehouse at Route 114 and Manwaring Road is still going strong.

Self-serve vegetables from the farm are sold on the front porch seven days a week. Though Sylvester Manor’s CSA season is officially over and the farm stand is closed, there are still lots of vegetables in the Windmill Field. The farm is now offering a weekly à la carte share as availability and weather allow. Each week, you can decide if you want to participate. The cost is $25 per week, and pickups are Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at The Gatehouse. Email Jocelyn at [email protected] for information.

Right now is pie time, and orders for Thanksgiving pies — pumpkin and apple — are being taken. Quantities are limited so reserve at the shop during open hours, Fridays 2 to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attention pork lovers! Bacon from Sylvester Manor’s heritage pigs is now being sold at The Gatehouse, as well as pork chops and three types of sausage (breakfast, sweet Italian and Chorizo.)

KIBBUTZ LIVING

Ron Adler will speak on Maccabiah games and life in a kibbutz at the Shelter Island Women’s Club meeting at noon, Tuesday, November 14 at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. All are welcome and a monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry would be appreciated.

Next month, the Women’s Club will hold its Holiday Luncheon at noon on Tuesday, December 5 in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. Bring a gently used item for the silent auction as well as a covered dish for the luncheon. A monetary donation or nonperishable food for the food pantry would be appreciated.

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

The annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to benefit the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund will take place on Saturday, November 25. The double-elimination tournament begins at 2 p.m. in the school gymnasium. Team registration is $150 and each team must include a high school student and a female player. All players receive a tournament t-shirt. Spectators pay a $5 suggested donation at the door and will be entered into a door prize raffle drawing. To register visit josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.

DO AS YOU PLEASE IN NYC

On Wednesday, December 6, join the Shelter Island Recreation Department for a trip to New York City. Passengers will be driven by bus to New York where they will be on their own to explore. Go shopping, tour a museum or see a show — just make sure to meet back at the bus stop to catch your ride home.

The trip will meet at the North Ferry in Greenport. The bus leaves Greenport at 7:15 a.m. and departs Manhattan at 5:45 p.m. The cost is $30 per person. Please register early as the Hampton Jitney will cancel the trip if not enough participants sign up. To register call Bethany Ortmann at (631) 749-0309.

Across the moat

PARRISH COCKTAIL PARTY

Come to the Parrish Art Museum on its 5th anniversary to raise a toast and get a fresh look at works by artists who define the East End’s creative legacy, including Alan Shields, James Brooks, William Merritt Chase.

The museum’s 5th anniversary Evening Cocktail Party is Saturday, November 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. and include drinks, hors d’oeuvres, music and more.

Tickets start at $200 ($150 for members). Visit parrishart.org or call (631) 283-2118 for details.

Comments

comments