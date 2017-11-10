Bay Street Theater presents ‘Death of a Salesman’

For its annual “Literature Live!” production, Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor is presenting “Death of a Salesman.” Directed by Joe Minutillo, school group performances run through Thanksgiving. Public performances are Thursday through Saturday, November 9 to 18, and Thanksgiving weekend, November 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. Matinee performances will be offered Saturdays, November 11, 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.

“Death of a Salesman,” considered to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play written in 1949 by the renowned American playwright Arthur Miller. Set in the late 1940’s, the play follows Willy Loman, a failing salesman, and his family as they face the harsh reality of their lives that they have been denying. As Willy spirals into mental disarray and fails to achieve his own dreams, he criticizes his son Biff for not being successful. As Biff faces his own disappointments, he confronts the family on his father’s unrealistic expectations for him and his inability to face the truth about their lives. Ultimately, Miller explores themes surrounding the uncertainty of the American Dream and the struggles that families face in the wake of a changing economy, both of which are as contemporary today as when the play was written.

Tickets are available online at baystreet.org, or by calling (631) 725-9500.

