The annual Cardboard Campout at Shelter Island School was held on Monday night. Members of the Shelter Island National Honor Society and other eligible students slept in cardboard boxes on the school lawn from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Each student raised $100 for the privilege and all donations support Habitat for Humanity. Students will take part in a build day with the organization later this year.

The NHS is also sponsoring a T-shirt/hoodie sale to benefit the American Cancer Society. To purchase, visit customink.com, click the fundraising link and search for the campaign “Shelter Island Strong.”

