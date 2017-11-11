What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Sharon Power was the first to identify last week’s mystery photo (see below) and Tom Speeches was all over it, too.

Tom provided a history lesson: “The sign indicates the Shelter Island Ice Pond Park, and what was the Great Eastern Ice Company. Beyond that sign and to the left stands the old incinerator once used for power to generate ice blocks. All the workings are still there, rusted, but the forms buried in the creek can be seen at low tide. The ice blocks were pulled from the creek by horse and wagon before electrified refrigeration became widespread on the Island. As a youngster, I remember Supervisor Evans K. Griffing giving us kids a history lesson on how it was done.”

