‘Inlet’ publishes first issue of school year

The November issue of the Shelter Island School newspaper, “The Inlet,” has just been published and Shelter Island Library has it available for your reading pleasure.

It is distributed through mailboxes, but if you didn’t get your copy, you can also pick one up at the school.

The new edition includes an interview with Superintendent Christine Finn written by senior Lindsey Gallagher as well as a tribute to Jack Monaghan,written by teacher Jim Theinert.

Mr. Monaghan, who died in September at the age of 82, has a long history of volunteerism on the Island, including working with the school community and its Project Excel, a mentoring program pairing students with adults who shared their interests.

The newspaper offers introductions to both new and veteran staff members and a glimpse of how students spent their summer, not simply lying on the beach, but volunteering services to people in neighboring Greenport and Southold.

The paper provides a perfect way to follow student and staff activities and, perhaps, get a look at ways you might can get involved with the school community, sharing your own experiences and interests.

