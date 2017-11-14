Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Life savers

To the Editor:

On October 23 I suffered a severe leg injury and would like to thank Highway Department employee Robbie Brewer at the Recycling Center, Police Officer Andrew Graffignino, Police Officer Jack Thilberg, EMS personnel Annmarie Sedio and Jim Preston.

A very special thanks goes to Mike Reiter whose quick actions and bandaging of my leg saved my life.

Additional thanks goes out to Eastern Long Island Hospital emergency room personnel.

KEN VOIGHT

Shelter Island

Forced to pay

To the Editor:

Has anyone else noticed that Optimum is now charging $6.97 monthly, increased from $4.97 for their 40 some sports channels?

I called and complained that I didn’t want the 40 sports channels. Too bad, I was told, it’s compulsory with your plan. (The company has been purchased by new owners, a French company.)

Meanwhile, the same movies are shown over and over and one has to pay extra for a newer movie or documentary, or we have to to “stream” or buy Netflix.

What happened to choices?

JANET CULBERTSON

Shelter Island

Comments

comments