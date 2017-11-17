Eating out or cooking in over the holiday?

When the Island hunkers down for winter, seasonal eateries close but many cafés, restaurants and shops stay open and, along with community programs, will be serving over the long weekend.

American Legion (631) 749-1180, 1 Bateman Road. 6 p.m. Fridays, weekly dinner for legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters.

Commander Cody’s (631) 749-1851, 41 Smith Street. Daily dinner service 4:30 to 8:45 p.m., 8 p.m. on Sundays. Fish market and takeout Monday to Thursdays 2:30 to 9 p.m., Fridays to Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 9 a.m. to noon Thanksgiving Day.

Dandy Liquors (631) 749-3302, 43 North Ferry Road. Open Sundays noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., except Thursdays when closing is 7 p.m. Open Thanksgiving Day.

Dinner Bell (631) 749-0291, ext. 2104. Sponsored by the Town at the Presbyterian Church, 32 North Ferry Road. Mondays and Fridays, 12:15 p.m. For residents 60 and older. $4 donation. Call to reserve.

Eagle Deli (631) 749-5363, 25 West Neck Road. Daily 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving Day.

18 Bay (631) 749-0053, 23 North Ferry Road. Dinners Wednesdays through Saturdays, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving Day. Call for catering options.

Elli’s Country Store (631) 749-2844, 35 South Ferry Road. Daily 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open 7:30 am. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The Islander (631) 749-1998, 63 North Ferry Road. Opens daily 7 a.m. Closes 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Sunday, and 8:30 p.m. Mondays (burger night), Fridays and Saturdays. Breakfast only Thanksgiving Day.

Isola (631) 749-9036, 15 Grand Avenue. Dinner Fridays to Tuesdays, 5 to 10 p.m. Open Wednesday, November 22 for Thanksgiving Eve party with bar specials. Taking reservations for Thanksgiving Day fixed price dinner.

Kyle’s Restaurant & Bakery (631) 749-0579, 27 North Ferry Road. Call to arrange catering and special order baking.

Maria’s Kitchen (631) 749-5450, 55 North Ferry Road. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., all other days opens 9 a.m. and close on Mondays and Tuesdays at 3 p.m., and Wednesdays to Saturdays 7 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Marie Eiffel Market (631) 749-0003, 184 North Ferry Road. Open daily 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closes 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, November 24. Open to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Taking holiday orders until November 21. Call or text (212) 945-8492.

Mr. Crook’s Pub at the Chequit (631) 749-0183, 23 Grand Avenue. Dinner Fridays (with trivia) and Saturdays (with singer/songwriter performances), 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; brunch and board games plus football Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit thechequit.com for details.

Shelter Island IGA (631) 749-0382, 75 North Ferry Road. Open daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closing at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Call or visit deli to place holiday orders.

Shelter Island Pharmacy (631) 749-0445, 19 Grand Avenue. Pharmacy open 8:30 a.m., closes 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, 6 p.m. on Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. Soda fountain open daily to 2:30 p.m.; early close 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and Sundays.

Shelter Island Wines and Spirits (631) 749-0305, Bridge Street. Open Sundays noon to 5 p.m. and Mondays to Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closing at 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

STARs Café (631) 749-5345, 17 Grand Avenue. Breakfast, brunch and lunch, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, featuring specialty coffees and pastries. Call for special orders.

Sylvester Manor Gatehouse (631) 749-0626, corner of North Ferry and Manwaring roads. Locally grown vegetables, meat, eggs and fruit, as well as pies, treats and an assortment of farm-themed gift items. Open Fridays, 2 to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Tavern at the Shelter Island House (631) 749-1633, 11 Stearns Point Road. Dinner Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 5 to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays to 10 p.m. Bar opens 3 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day community potluck supper, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church (631) 749-0805, 32 North Ferry Road. 3 p.m. All are welcome. Bring a dish to share. Rides available.

Turkey Plunge, Saturday, November 25, sponsored by Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library 10:15 a.m. at Crescent Beach. Serving cider and donuts for participants ($25 advance/$30 day of to enter, “plunge” can be ankle-deep in costume or not). $5 cups of The Tavern’s hot chili for sale.

Vine Street Cafe (631) 749-3210, 41 South Ferry Road. Dinner Thursdays to Mondays 5 p.m. For Thanksgiving weekend only, open Wednesday 5 p.m.

