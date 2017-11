If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

The photo (see below) of artist Gavin Ziegler’s glass garage door to his studio in the Center was identified by Tom Speeches.

Gary Weems’ and Patricia Anzalone’s answers were in the neighborhood, so to speak.

Gary thought it represented the Center firehouse doors and Patricia thought the doors were associated with Gavin’s neighbor, Black Cat Books.

Close enough.

