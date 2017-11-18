Julie and Al Collard visited North Creek and Gore Mountain ski areas in the heart of the Adirondacks last month to see the fall foliage coming in. Gore Mountain held a festival that weekend as it welcomed many visitors. This was the area where Theodore Roosevelt was camping when he received word that President William McKinley was dying from his gun shot wound. VP Roosevelt quickly boarded a special train at North Creek station and travelled to Buffalo, New York in time to be sworn in as the new president when McKinley passed away.

