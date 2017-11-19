Preliminary reports from absentee ballots counted over the weekend from Shelter Island’s November 7 election indicate that Democrat Albert Dickson has taken the lead over Republican Marcus Kaasik for a Town Board seat.

According to Shelter Island Democratic Party Chairwoman Heather Reylek, the Suffolk County Board of Elections verified that Mr. Dickson is now ahead by 10 votes.

On Election Day, Mr. Dickson trailed Mr. Kaasik by a tally of 597 to 553.

There are challenges to the ballots by both parties and nothing will be official until the Board of Elections certifies the election some time next month.

In the race for supervisor, incumbent Democrat Jim Dougherty received only 38 absentee ballots, leaving him short of Republican Gary Gerth, who on Election Day garnered 576 votes to Mr. Dougherty’s 475.

Ms. Reylek thanked Mr., Dougherty, who was seeking a sixth two-year term as supervisor, for his “decade of service.”

The Board of Elections reported that Shelter Island had the highest turnout in the county, with 55 percent eligible voters casting ballots.

Check this site for more developments, and a full story in this week’s print edition of the Reporter.

Comments

comments