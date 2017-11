Monday will be a bright and chilly day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be mostly sunny with clouds sailing through, reaching a high near 47 degrees, according to the NWS. The wind, which will make it feel colder, will be steady from the west at 14 to 17 mph.

Tonight the weather service is calling for mostly clear skies with the temperature dropping to a low of 36. The winds will continue to be from the west at 8 to 13 mph.

