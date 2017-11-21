Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Joseph Napolitano

Joseph “Joe Nap” Napolitano died at home on Shelter Island on October 24, 2017 surrounded by his family and close relations.

Born in the Bronx to Joe and Rose Napolitano, and raised in Yonkers, Joe was a carpenter and contractor who owned two businesses, Rosewood Carpentry in Westchester, and Sound Carpentry and General Contracting in Rye, New York, before moving to Shelter Island to work with Fokine Construction.

He had a passion for family, friends and travel, his family recalled. In his youth he saw much of the United States and some of Europe, making friends everywhere he went, his family said.

Joe loved the Adirondacks and built a cabin in St. Regis Falls in the late 1970s. He had a love of fine craftsmanship, good food and wine that he loved sharing with others. He settled his family on Shelter Island in 1998.

He so loved and enjoyed the youth of Shelter Island and his many friends here, his family said, adding that they are grateful for the many kindnesses shown to Joe. His life was made richer by living in this generous community, his family said.

A lover of life, throughout his illness he became an example for many, on how to handle adversity, his family said, showing strength, positivity and loving kindness.

Joe is survived by his wife, Renee Robinson; his sons James, Joseph and Christian; his mother; his sister Janis LaPierre; 10 nieces and nephews, five sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law; and many family members and friends.

Services where held at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and at Shell Beach.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so to The Shelter Island Gift of Life in Joe’s name at islandgiftoflife.org

The family would like to thank James Eklund and Ken Lewis who were especially helpful to Joe in the last years of his life.

Comments

comments