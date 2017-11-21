Shelter Island’s Holiday Happenings 2017

For additional details about these events, including costs, check future issues of the Reporter under What’s Happening and/or in the event calendar in the Around the Island section of the paper.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Community Potluck Thanksgiving Dinner, Presbyterian Church, 2 p.m. 749-5092. Everyone welcome. Bring a dish to share.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Sylvester Manor Gatehouse, holiday shopping to support the manor’s educational programs. Fridays 2 to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Manwaring Road opposite Manor entrance.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Turkey Plunge, benefits Friends of the Library. Sign in, 10 a.m.; costume judging, 10:45 a.m.; plunge, 11 a.m. Crescent Beach.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Out and about trip, Silver Circle bus trip to The Christmas Tree Shoppe in Cutchogue plus lunch. Meet at 9 a.m. at Senior Activity Center; bus returns around 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

Decorate Your Door, Store and More, voting through December 20 for the best decorations at Island businesses. For details, visit shelterislandchamber.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Breakfast with Santa, PTSA-sponsored event from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Adults $10, kids $5 with maximum of $25 for family.

Arts & Crafts fair, Friends of the Library sponsors holiday shop with works by local artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Library lower level.

St. Nicholas Day Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. St. Nick arrives about 11 a.m. bearing gifts and treats! Featuring children’s crafts, “Cookie Walk,” Christmas café, handmade gift items, “nearly new” table and a silent auction with bidding until 2 p.m.

Tree of Lights, East End Hospice interfaith service with lighting of tree decorated with memorial ornaments to lost loved ones. Music and refreshments. 2:30 p.m. Library.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

Holiday Open House & Santa’s Workshop in the Barn, have your picture taken with Santa, create holiday gifts, ornaments or decorations, visit Shelter Island School art show, enjoy seasonal treats and sing along with Island Folk. 1 to 4 p.m. Historical Society’s Havens Barn, Also collecting unwrapped toys for boys and girls for an area charity. Free. Donations to the Society gratefully accepted

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4

Letters to Santa, children who send their letters via the Recreation Department by December 4 will receive a reply from Mr. Claus! Please include return address and mail letter to: Santa Claus c/o SI Recreation, PO Box 970, Shelter Island, NY 11964

Holiday greens workshop, Garden Club. 10 a.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall Free. Greens and basic wreath making materials supplied. Bring clippers and any special embellishments.

PTSA seeking donations, of gift wrapping supplies and gently used household items for upcoming holiday gift boutique, especially for dads and brothers. Drop off in the school lobby until December 11th.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

Women’s Club holiday luncheon, all are welcome. Bring covered dish for luncheon and gently used item for the silent auction. A monetary donation or non-perishable item for the food pantry would be appreciated. Noon. Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

Wednesday, December 6

Silver Circle, members decorate Senior Center, make gingerbread cookies, and create natural ornaments for Christmas tree. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Senior Activity Center.

Tree Lighting, carols. Chamber of Commerce 6 p.m. Police Headquarters. Refreshments,visit from Santa follows at Legion Hall. Cookie bakers drop off 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Holiday ornament workshop, create holiday crafts, ornaments and decorate. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Senior Activity Center.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Mashomack holiday reception, at Bass Creek Cottage with caroling. 2 to 5 p.m. Mulled cider, eggnog, and good cheer amid festive decorations. Nature craft activity for kids. Reserve at [email protected] or (631) 749-4219

Christmas tree lighting, benefits Historical Society. Bake sale, refreshments, ornament and cookie decorating, carolers, photo booth with Santa. 4 to 6 p.m. The Chequit.

Island wide stroll/drive, holiday trees decorated by students in grades K-12 on view along Grand Avenue and Bridge Street in the Heights. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

65th annual “Tea & Tree” celebration, for Sylvester Manor members, donors, volunteers and sponsors. Traditional tea service and holiday treats accompanied by lively music. 1 to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor. To become a member or for more information, call (631) 749-0626.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

PTSA holiday boutique, family shopping for school kids, Shelter Island School during school hours.

Cookbook club cookie swap, bring two dozen cookies to exchange, new participants welcome. 6 p.m. Library.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Silver Circle, members decorate Senior Center tree, hang stockings, and reminisce about holidays in New York City. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Senior Activity Center.

Holiday concert, grades 8 to 12. 7:30 p.m. School auditorium.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

Holiday concert, grades pre-K to 7. 7 p.m. School auditorium.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Children’s books, special book sale in time for holiday giving. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library, lower level book sale room.

“Holiday Extravaganza”, with visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Mollie Numark reads a story. Kids make crafts. 2 p.m. Library.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

Christmas with Santa, Shelter Island Fire Department. 1 p.m. Center firehouse.

Holiday concert, Shelter Island Community Chorus. 3 p.m. Presbyterian Church. All are welcome.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Silver Circle, members decorate pinecone and popcorn bird treats, watch holiday film, and enjoy scallop lunch. Mollie Numark tells “The Carpenter’s Gift.” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Senior Activity Center.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

Longest night of the year service, 7 p.m. Presbysterian Church, all are welcome.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

Children’s Christmas Pageant, be seated by 3:45 p.m. with pageant to begin at 4 p.m. before Christmas Eve mass. Our Lady of the Isle Church.

TBD:

PBA community caroling, Police Headquarters. Details at shelterislandpolice.us.

