I almost forgot about writing my column this week because I have been so busy in New Jersey carrying out grandfatherly duties. I went there last Tuesday to watch 3-year-old Andrew and 7-year-old Avalene. Their father had to work and their mom had to be on the West Coast. So I took over the daily care including transportation to school, feeding, dressing and entertaining.

Avalene was very good about getting dressed — she knows exactly what she wants to wear. She also completed her homework and packed it in her backpack for the next day. I am very impressed about how organized and thorough she is.

When we arrived at the bus stop, I was given orders to remain in the car. Talk about independence!

Andrew, on the other hand, is quite a challenge to care for. He just turned 3 a few weeks ago and still has accidents in the bathroom department. I must be constantly vigilant to make sure he stays dry.

He’s not enrolled in a pre-school yet. They just moved to the area from Long Island and are checking out pre-schools in the area. And I must say that the area is very nice and rural. I always think of Jersey as having crowded roads, shopping malls and gas stations.

I was lost for a while (I do not use a navigation system because I hate listening to the electronic voice). I had a road map, but it did not help much with the back roads. It was during this back-road befuddlement that the idiot light came on in the car telling me that my fuel was very low.

Here I was in New Jersey worried about finding a gas station. I eventually did find one and filled up. Remember the days when, if you were going to Jersey, you’d be sure to fill up there because the gas was so cheap? Not anymore.

At this point, with Avalene safely tucked in at her new school — a lovely two-story red brick building with a gable roof and white trim set in farmland — Andrew told me that he was hungry.

Of course my response was, “Why didn’t you eat the breakfast I made?”

He did not care about what I said and continued with, “I’m hungry Pop-Pop.”

I noticed that there was a McDonald’s near the gas station so I figured I’d give it a try. I know many young parents who refuse to let their kids near fast food. But I was hungry too so I pulled into the parking lot.

After all, I remember taking my three children to the McDonald’s in Riverhead as a treat. In the late 70’s we’d go off the Island on a Friday (payday) and have dinner at McDonald’s and then go shopping at Woolco. This became a bi-weekly tradition, until one Friday that my wife did not come along and we brought home a cage with two white mice.

Not good.

Back then, the McDonald’s motif was nautical with mounted fish, harpoons and other gear hanging from the walls and ceiling. A burger was 30 cents and as I recall, they had tin foil ash trays on the tables.

So now in 2017, Andrew and I ordered a big breakfast to share. It had pancakes, scrambled eggs, a sausage patty, a biscuit, hash browns, syrup, butter and jelly. He drank chocolate milk. I had coffee. And I must say it was a great deal.

We had a wonderful time — he loved the pancakes and the eggs. I ate the sausage and biscuit.

I did make them a very healthy beef stew for dinner with all organic vegetables and Angus beef. They did not seem to like it very much but they did eat it.

Andrew still tells me he wants to go to “Donald’s.”

A reminder: the AARP-sponsored Safe Driving Course is Tuesday, December 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Senior Center. The cost is $20 for AARP members. $25 for non-members. Call the Center to reserve your spot, (631) 749-1059.

