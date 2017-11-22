Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Eric L. Nadler, 63, of Shelter Island was arrested November 19 around 2 p.m. and charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction, felony aggravated DWI, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. He was held overnight and arraigned in Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt, who released him on $750 bail with orders to return to court at a later date. His vehicle was seized.

ACCIDENT

Dianne McGayhey of Shelter Island reported to police on November 14 that while traveling southbound on St. Mary’s Road around 5 p.m. a deer ran out a struck her vehicle, causing damage of less than $1,000.

SUMMONSES

On November 14, Matthew Q. Martin of Shelter Island was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road for having in adequate or no stop lamps; and Joyce W. DiPaolo of Sag Harbor was ticketed for speeding 45 mph in a 30-mph zone on North Ferry Road.

Robin B. Saidman of Sag Harbor was ticketed November 18 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 14, a Hay Beach caller reported a garage door open and possible criminal activity. A resident in the home said the door had been reported broken to the landlord months ago but no repairs had been made.

Another caller reported a violation of an order of protection.

A Center caller reported a scam attempt via an email requesting private information and a Heights caller said it appeared someone had used his car without permission.

A person appeared at police headquarters on November 15 to report possible criminal activity.

Another complainant reported failure of a commercial business to refund money as promised; the responding officer spoke with an employee of the firm who said the money had been refunded. The caller was advised to contact the bank after the weekend.

On November 17, two New York City Police detectives who called to request assistance making a death notification were informed that the persons in question no longer reside on the Island. Police received a report of a landlord/tenant dispute. And, a pair of sunglasses was reported missing in the West Neck area.

A Center caller told police it appeared an ATV had driven across his lawn earlier in the day; the responding officer advised the caller to phone right away if he hears the sound of ATVs in the area again.

Prompted by a call from a monitoring company, an officer performed a well-being check on a resident on November 18. A caller reported receiving a threatening IRS scam call.

Around noon, an elderly person was reported missing in the Shorewood area. The person was found safe about two hours later by a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department after a search that included support from the SIFD, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services personnel and a Suffolk County Police Department helicopter crew, according to Police Cheif James Read.

High winds rattled a Bilco door setting off an automated burglary alarm at an unoccupied Menantic residence on November 19.

Police officers conducted radar enforcement in several locations, and issued one verbal warning to a driver.

AIDED CASES

SIEMS teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 15 and 16.

