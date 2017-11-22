TAKE THE PLUNGE!

A plunge into the frigid waters of the bay in support of the public library has become a Thanksgiving weekend tradition here. The 8th annual Turkey Plunge is Saturday, November 25 at 11 a.m. sharp at Crescent Beach and costumes are highly encouraged.

Ankles, knees or total immersion are all acceptable forms of plunging. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $25 in advance, $30 at the event. Prizes will be awarded for best costume (male and female), most money raised by an individual, and most money raised by a team. Costume judging begins at 10:15 a.m. The plunge is held rain, snow or sun and to entice the plungers, free hot cider and donuts will be served to all participants. Also available will be $5 cups of turkey chili (what else) sold by the Tavern. The plunge is sponsored by Friends of the Shelter Island Library and proceeds benefit library programming.

Register at the library or at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND HOURS

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s Gatehouse will have extended hours Thanksgiving weekend and will be open Wednesday, November 22 and Friday, November 24 from 2 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sylvester Manor grounds will be closed Wednesday, November 22 through Sunday, November 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular November visiting hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will resume on November 27.

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FOR THEINERT FUND

The annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to benefit the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund will take place on Saturday, November 25. The double-elimination tournament begins at 2 p.m. in the Shelter Island School gymnasium. Team registration is $150 and each team must have a high school student and a female player. All players receive a tournament T-shirt. Spectators pay a suggested $5 donation at the door and will be entered into a door prize raffle drawing. To register visit josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.

NIGHT CRITTERS

It’s not easy to catch a glimpse of night animals. But on Saturday, November 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. Mashomack Preserve presents “Creatures of the Night: A Live Animal Presentation.” A Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist will offer facts about how reptiles, owls and opossums thrive in the night. Close up views of animal guaranteed during this Thanksgiving weekend treat for the whole family. Program runs rain or shine. Contact the Mashomack Preserve office at [email protected] or (631) 749-4219 for reservations and meeting place.

CELEBRATING ST. NICK

On Saturday, December 2, St. Nicholas comes to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. St. Nicholas was a real person. Born in the 3rd century, he was made a saint because of his generous works — especially for those in need. He also had a deep concern for sailors and ships (which might have made him partial to Shelter Island). The St. Nicholas Day Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and St. Nicholas will be there in person between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. when he will be giving gifts and treats.

At the same time, the fair will host its famous “Cookie Walk.” The tradition had its nostalgic start at a formidable old church in Grand Rapids, Michigan when parishioners remembered the United Kingdom monarch’s annual “walk about” for her subjects. Soon, the event came to be a day of socializing and receiving a “few sweets” too.

The fair will also feature craft activities, a sale of nearly new items, a silent auction, raffle and café which will be serving from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Silent auction items include tickets to Metropolitan Opera on January 13, 2018 with a double bill of Cavaleria Rusticana and Pagliacci; a case of wine from Dandy Liquors; a cruise for four with appetizers, wine and beer courtesy of Port of Egypt Marine; a private wine tasting and appetizers for six at Martha Clara Vineyard; and a Wm. J. Mills Canvas Bag.

For further information, call Jane Babinski at (631) 749-1097.

GIFT ITEMS WANTED FOR BOUTIQUE

Members of the Shelter Island PTSA are asking for donations of gently used household items for their annual Christmas Boutique, where students are able to buy presents for their families.

Gifts for dads and brothers are especially needed, and gift wrapping supplies are appreciated too. Items can be dropped in the school lobby until December 11.

SANTA’S WORKSHOP

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Holiday Open House with Santa’s Workshop is Sunday, December 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Havens Barn.

There will be pictures with Santa, holiday gift workshops, ornaments and decorations. On view will be the Shelter Island School art show. Join in a holiday sing-along with the Island Folk. Participation is free; donations gratefully accepted.

OPEN HOUSE AT MASHOMACK

Mashomack Preserve’s annual Holiday Open House at Bass Creek Cottage is Saturday, December 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. Mulled cider, eggnog, and the good cheer of the season are the perfect complement to the Bass Creek Cottage’s festive decorations. Join in the holiday spirit with neighbors and friends, sing favorite songs and tour Mashomack’s 19th century Victorian mansion which will be decked out in her holiday greens. There will also be a nature craft activity for kids. Contact the Mashomack Preserve office at [email protected] or (631) 749-4219 for reservations

DO AS YOU PLEASE IN NYC

On Wednesday, December 6, join the Shelter Island Recreation Department for a trip to New York City. Passengers will be driven by bus to New York where they will be on their own to explore. Go shopping, tour a museum or see a show — just make sure to meet back at the bus stop to catch your ride home.

The trip will meet at the North Ferry in Greenport. The bus leaves Greenport at 7:15 a.m. and departs Manhattan at 5:45 p.m. The trip is for ages 18 years and over and the fee is $30 per person.

Please register early as the Hampton Jitney will cancel the trip if not enough participants sign up. To register call Bethany Ortmann, Recreation Director at (631) 749-0309.

TEA AND TREE

At Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s 65th Annual Tea & Tree on December 10, Manor staff will express their gratitude to supporters and members at a celebration inspired by Yuletide traditions begun by Alice and Andrew Fiske. To receive an invitation, become a member of Sylvester Manor or make a donation by December 1. Visit sylvestermanor.org for details.

TREE LIGHTING

Shelter Island’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday December 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Center. The Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Annual Decorate Your Door, Store, and More event will begin on December 1.

Across the moat

SMALL WORKS SHOW

“The Water — Small Works 2017” national juried charitable exhibition opens on Small Business Saturday at Alex Ferrone Gallery on the North Fork. The juror, architect, gallerist, and planner, Glynis Berry has selected 36 artists with 55 photographically based works about water in all forms — representational and abstract, powerful and beautiful.

“When it comes to water, these works show its continual attraction — its beauty, its limitless source of inspiration, and its constantly changing state,” said Ms.

Berry in a statement. “These images evoke human reaction just as the original act of photographing moved the artist. With a wide range of insight, these photographers found magic in classical approaches to landscape, in the abstraction of details and reflections, and in the human condition.”

All works are framed 12 inches or smaller for perfectly sized gifts of original art. Ten percent of sales proceeds will benefit Hurricane Harvey relief. Meet the artists at the opening reception and awards presentation on Saturday, November 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Water — Small Works runs through January 7, 2018. Alex Ferrone Gallery is at 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Call (631) 734-8545 or visit alexferronegallery.com for information.

LITERATURE LIVE: DEATH OF A SALESMAN

For its annual “Literature Live!” production, Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor is presenting “Death of a Salesman.” Directed by Joe Minutillo, remaining public performances are Friday, November 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 25 at 2 and 7 p.m.“Death of a Salesman,” considered to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play written in 1949 by the renowned American playwright Arthur Miller. Set in the late 1940s, the play follows Willy Loman, a failing salesman, and his family as they face the harsh reality of their lives that they have been denying. As Willy spirals into mental disarray and fails to achieve his own dreams, he criticizes his son Biff for not being successful. As Biff faces his own disappointments, he confronts the family on his father’s unrealistic expectations for him and his inability to face the truth about their lives. Ultimately, Miller explores themes surrounding the uncertainty of the American Dream and the struggles that families face in the wake of a changing economy, both of which are as contemporary today as when the play was written.

Tickets are available online at baystreet.org, or by calling (631) 725-9500.

ROCKIN’ HOLIDAY DANCE

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor is pleased to announce “A Rockin’ Holiday Dance” on Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m. with the music of The HooDoo Loungers and Joe Delia & Thieves. Plus enjoy cool classic clips of past holiday memories at intermission courtesy of Joe Lauro’s Film Archives.

For eight years The HooDoo Loungers have performed their high energy New Orleans inspired music in concert halls and festivals up and down the east coast. Currently finishing their third CD, The HooDoos are returning again to Bay Street where they performed their first show in 2009.

Gold and Platinum recording artist Joe Delia, internationally-known for his blazing piano presence on stage, has just returned from the red carpet at the Cannes, New York, and Memphis film festivals. To celebrate the holiday season on the East End, Delia has gathered some of the most popular talented local musicians. Dance or listen while James Benard swings the beat, Klyph Black sweetens it with his famous guitar licks, Al Buonanno will be on bass, and PJ Delia will provide background vocals.

To purchase tickets call (631) 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.

