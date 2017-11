The paintings of artist Erick O. Segura are currently on view at Griffing & Collins Real Estate/DJTM Enterprises, LLC on Grand Avenue. This is Mr. Segura’s first solo show and the paintings on view were created during a stay in Berlin, Germany in 2016. The public is invited to meet Mr. Segura at an artist reception on Saturday, November 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.

