Plunging for dollars: Annual turkey plunge goes swimmingly for the library

The 8th annual Turkey Plunge was a blast for all who attended on Saturday, November 25 at at Crescent Beach.

For the uninitiated, the Turkey Plunge, a brief, but frigid dip into the waters of the bay, is a Thanksgiving weekend tradition in these parts. Sponsored by Friends of the Shelter Island Library, costumes are highly encouraged while plunging and money raised from entry fees and fundraising efforts benefit library programming all year long.

For more on the plunge, check out our print edition on Thursday.For now, here are some photos by Beverlea Walz from the great day.

Comments

comments