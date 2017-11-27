Featured Story

Plunging for dollars: Annual turkey plunge goes swimmingly for the library

by
Photo Galleries, Uncategorized
No Comments
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Brrr! A bracing Turkey Plunge on Saturday.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Brrr! A bracing Turkey Plunge on Saturday.

The 8th annual Turkey Plunge was a blast for all who attended on  Saturday, November 25 at  at Crescent Beach.

For the uninitiated, the Turkey Plunge, a brief, but frigid dip into the waters of the bay, is a Thanksgiving weekend tradition in these parts. Sponsored by Friends of the Shelter Island Library, costumes are highly encouraged while plunging and money raised from entry fees and fundraising efforts benefit library programming all year long.

For more on the plunge, check out our print edition on Thursday.For now, here are some photos by Beverlea Walz from the great day.

Turkey 01

Turkey 02

Turkey 03

Turkey 04

Turkey 05

Turkey 06

Turkey 07

Turkey 09

Turkey 010

Turkey 011

Turkey 012

Turkey 013

Turkey 014a

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Brrr! A bracing Turkey Plunge on Saturday.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Brrr! A bracing Turkey Plunge on Saturday.

Turkey 018

Turkey 019

Turkey 020

Comments

comments
, ,