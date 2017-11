Stephen Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, is to attend a fundraiser next month for Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

Newsday and Axios both reported that Mr. Bannon will attend the fundraiser in New York City scheduled for December 14.

After Mr. Bannon left the White House staff he returned to his executive position at Breitbart News, a conservative media site.

Times Review asked for a comment from Congressman Zeldin’s office, which has not responded.

