Tuesday will be a bright, brisk, chilly day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is calling for plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of 51 degrees. A northeast wind between 7 and 10 mph will bring wind chill values down to between 20 and 30 degrees this morning.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the mid-40s, and a south wind at 10 to 16 mph, according to the NWS.

