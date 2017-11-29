Colligan tapped for State Basketball Hall of Fame

Shelter Island Councilman Jim Colligan is to be inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

He will be honored at a ceremony at the Glens Falls, New York Civic Center on March 25.

Mr. Colligan, who coached the Carle Place High School Varsity Basketball Team for 29 years and has been a volunteer assistant coach for the Shelter Island High School Varsity Basketball Team for past eight years, was selected by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York.

Word of his selection came from Neil Connolly, retired principal of Carle Place High School and a friend and colleague who was assistant coach during Mr. Colligan’s days at Carle Place.

Before becoming a full-time Island resident, Mr. Colligan was a teacher and coach at Carle Place High School from 1971 through 2006.

In addition to his Carle Place teams winning division and county championships, his 1983-84 team reached the Class C Southeast Regional Finals and his 1998-99 team reached the New York State Class C Semi-Finals.

During his coaching on Shelter Island, the Indians reached the Class D Southeast Regionals.

“Jim has been an absolute pleasure to work with,” said Todd Gulluscio, Shelter Island director of athletics, physical education, health, wellness and personnel. “His willingness to share his coaching experience and basketball knowledge on a volunteer basis with the players and coaching staff of our basketball program has been a true blessing. On behalf of the athletic department, I would like to congratulate Jim on reaching this well deserved achievement.”

Mr. Colligan attributed his success to the coaches with whom he worked, dedicated players and their supportive parents and communities that valued the best of high school athletics.

Former players will “always have a special place in my heart,” Mr. Colligan said.

The induction ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 25 at Heritage Hall at the Glens Falls Civic Center upstate.

