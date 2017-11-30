Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

James S. Lenzer, 56, of Shelter Island was arrested twice in two days for violating an order of protection “by repeatedly calling the police and 911 with no legitimate purpose or incident,” according to Shelter Island Police Detective Sergeant Jack H. Thilberg.

Mr. Lenzer was arrested around 7:15 a.m. on November 21 on a charge of criminal contempt in the 2nd degree for violating a court order that he not engage in harassing contact with the police department after his arrest October 16 on charges of second degree aggravated harassment and first degree harassment.

Those charges stemmed from “numerous death threats towards a police officer and … numerous calls to 911 and the SIPD that had no purpose and were harassing in content,” Det. Sgt. Thilberg said at the time. Mr. Lenzer was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum, who released in him on $750 bail.

Around 9:40 p.m. on November 22, Mr. Lenzer was arrested and charged again with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree, as well as resisting arrest and obstruction of government administration. He was held overnight in the town jail, was arraigned November 23 before Judge Rosenblum. He was remanded to Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of $7,500 bail.

ACCIDENTS

Robert H. Lynch of New York City was traveling southbound on Ram Island Road around 7:30 p.m. on November 22 when a deer ran into the driver’s side of his vehicle causing damage of less than $1,000.

Donna L. Chicka of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on North Menantic Road around 5 p.m. on November 23 when a deer ran out of the woods and struck the passenger side of her vehicle, causing the vehicle’s airbags to deploy. Ms. Chicka was transported by a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team to Eastern Long Island Hospital for a possible shoulder injury. Damage to the vehicle was estimated in excess of $1,000.

SUMMONSES

On November 18, Gerson Mancilla of East Hampton was ticketed on New York Avenue for operating a motor vehicle (MV) while using a portable electronic device; and Tal I. Litvin of Brooklyn was ticketed on West Neck Road for making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Christopher J. Byerly of Greenport was ticketed around noon on November 22 for speeding 50 mph in a 35-mph zone on St. Mary’s Road. Later, Jonathan Cary of New York City was ticketed for speeding 45 mph in a 35-mph zone on West Neck Road and failure to stop at a stop sign. That evening, Christopher G. Turner of Dix Hill was ticketed for speeding 45 mph in a 35-mph zone on St. Mary’s Road and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Amalia Judith Garrido of Greenport was ticketed November 24 on Summerfield Place for being an unlicensed operator and failure to report an accident that caused property damage.

Later, Peter Groves of Shelter Island was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Ticketed for speeding in the 25-mph zone on New York Avenue on November 26 were: Jorge G. Velevela of Southampton for speeding 40 mph; and Read H. Harvey of Massapequa for speeding 45 mph.

Ian A. Rosenthal of New York City was ticketed on November 26 on North Ferry Road for operating a MV while using a portable electronic device.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 21, a Shelter Island Heights caller reported, for informational purposes, a recurrence of a problem at her residence. Later, an officer on patrol corralled a loose dog in the West Neck area and returned it to its home. A Silver Beach caller reported an injured deer; it was dispatched by the responding officer. An officer assisted a caller getting information from the DMV website.

A Center caller reported a sick deer on November 22; it was dispatched by the responding officer. A downed tree blocking a road in the Center was reported to the Highway Department. An officer on patrol found two dogs running loose in the Center; their owner picked them up later at police headquarters.

An officer on patrol in the Center spotted a parked vehicle with an open truck around 1:50 a.m. on November 23; there was no apparent criminal activity and the officer closed the trunk.

Around 12:30 a.m. on November 24 an officer asked a person to provide proof of legal drinking age; the man was verified to be 21. Around noon, an officer conducted a welfare check.

In Hay Beach, a complaint about barking dogs proved unfounded. Later, a woman reported she was being asked to leave her Hay Beach residence by the property’s owner.

A woman missing in Hay Beach on November 25 was quickly found by family. Later, smoke from cooking at a Center residence set off a fire alarm; the Shelter Island Fire Department responded and confirmed there was no active fire.

A Center caller reported that a deer had been caught in a window well and that the caller had set it free, apparently unharmed.

A Silver Beach caller requested police assistance with telephone service; the phones were found to be in working order. A Center caller reported a dead deer on his property.

A Center caller reported suspicious vehicles parked by a roadside after midnight on November 26; the responding officer found one vehicle was occupied by a bow hunter who said he planned to sleep there and hunt at daybreak. Later, a Center caller reported losing an iPod.

That afternoon, a Center caller reported smelling smoke and a possible electrical fire. The SIFD responded and determined an outlet was overloaded and there was a fault in the electrical panel.

Also last week, officers issued three verbal warnings to drivers during radar enforcements.

