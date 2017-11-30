Weekly Calendar: November 30 — December 7, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Tea & Tree deadline, if you’re not already a member or donor — join Sylvester Manor by December 1 to receive invitation to annual members, donors, volunteers and sponsors holiday celebration scheduled for December 10. Details at sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626

Great Decisions, monthly moderated discussion on foreign policy. Topic: “Nuclear Security.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

Reserve now — Mashomack birding sleepover, members of The Nature Conservancy can register now for a rare overnight stay at Bass Creek Cottage prior to the Preserve’s annual Birds & Breakfast event scheduled for Saturday, May 12. Limited availability. Breakfast served at 6 a.m. with guided birding until 9 a.m. Overnight package is $135. Space is limited. Breakfast and birding only is $35. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

53rd annual Shelter Island School science fair, in the school gymnasium. Viewing 6:30 p.m. with the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.

Deadline, for candidates interested in running for the library’s Board of Trustees to file applications. Election is January 20, 2018. (631) 749-0042.

4th annual decorate your door, store, and more, begins. Island businesses decorate their doors, buildings or trucks for a competition sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Ends December 20. Visit shelterislandchamber.org for details.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by Shelter Island PTSA. Adults $10, kids $5, $25 maximum for family.

Annual holiday arts and craft fair, Friends of the Library sponsors holiday shop with works by local artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Library lower level.

St. Nicholas Day Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. St. Nick arrives at 11 a.m. bearing gifts and treats! Children’s crafts, “Cookie Walk,” Christmas café, hand made gift items, “nearly new” table and a silent auction with bidding until 2 p.m.

Tree of Lights, East End Hospice interfaith service with lighting of tree decorated with memorial ornaments to lost loved ones. Music and refreshments. 2:30 p.m. Library.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, “gleaning” at Windmill Field. 10 a.m. to noon. All are invited to scour the field and harvest the last of the late fall crops before the field is put to bed for the winter. Tools provided. Free. Contact Jocelyn Craig at [email protected] for details.

Santa’s workshop, and holiday open house. Free photos with Santa, Shelter Island school art show, holiday crafts, homemade refreshments and live music and sing-along by Island Folk. Historical Society Havens House and Barn. 1 to 4 p.m. Donate an unwrapped toy for a needy child. Details at shelterislandhistoricalsociety.org.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4

Letters to Santa, deadline to submit wish lists via the Recreation Department’s special link to the North Pole. Send to Santa Claus, c/o Shelter Island Recreation, PO Box 970, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Please include return address for a personal reply from Mr. Claus.

Holiday Greens Workshop, Garden Club. 10 a.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall Free. Greens and basic wreath making materials supplied. Bring clippers and any special embellishments.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

Holiday luncheon, of the Shelter Island Women’s Club. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. Bring a gently used item for silent auction as well as a covered dish. Monetary or non-perishable food donation for the food pantry appreciated.

AARP driving class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Senior Activity Center. $20 for members; $25 for non-members.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

New York City, do as you please trip. Bus leaves 7:15 a.m. Meet at North Ferry in Greenport. $30. Sponsored by Recreation Department. (631) 749-0309.

Tree Lighting, carols. Chamber of Commerce 6 p.m. Police Headquarters. Refreshments, visit from Santa follows at Legion Hall. Cookie bakers drop off 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Needlepoint ornaments, a workshop for senior citizens sponsored by the Senior Smarts Program. 9:30 a.m. to noon, Senior Center. $5. Space is limited, register at (631) 268-5723.

Pearl Harbor Day dinner, by Freddy Ogar. 6 p.m., American Legion Hall. $20 ticket reservation preferred. Call (631) 749-1180.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

Friday Night Dialogues, a panel of Island residents share holiday memories. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

November 30: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

December 2: Village of Dering Harbor, Village Board, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

December 4: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6:30 p.m.

December 5: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

December 6: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

December 6: Town ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

December 7: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym.

After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Call for dates.

After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aid from school to the American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. American Legion/Youth Center. Free.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. (starts December 7). American Legion/Youth Center. Free in December with a non-perishable food item for the food pantry. $5/class beginning in January.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Comments

comments