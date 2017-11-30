What’s Happening: November 30, 2017

CELEBRATING ST. NICK

On Saturday, December 2, St. Nicholas comes to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. St. Nicholas was born in the 3rd century and was made a saint because of his generous works — especially for those in need. He also had a deep concern for sailors and ships. The St. Nicholas Day Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and St. Nicholas will be there in person between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to give gifts and treats.

At the same time, the fair will host its famous “Cookie Walk.” The tradition had its nostalgic start at a formidable old church in Grand Rapids, Michigan when parishioners remembered the United Kingdom monarch’s annual “walk about” for her subjects. Soon, the event came to be a day of socializing and receiving a “few sweets” too.

The fair will also feature craft activities, a sale of nearly new items, a silent auction, raffle and café which will be serving from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Silent auction items include tickets to the Metropolitan Opera on January 13, with a double bill of Cavaleria Rusticana and Pagliacci; a case of wine from Dandy Liquors; a cruise for four with appetizers, wine and beer courtesy of Port of Egypt Marine; a private wine tasting and appetizers for six at Martha Clara Vineyard; and a Wm. J. Mills Canvas Bag.

For further information, call Jane Babinski at (631) 749-1097.

FALL’S LAST GLEANING

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm hosts a free “gleaning” at the Windmill Field on Sunday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. The community is invited to scour the field and harvest the last of the late fall crops before the farmers put the field to bed for the winter. Tools will be provided. For information, contact Windmill Field Manager Jocelyn Craig at [email protected]

GIFT ITEMS WANTED

Members of the Shelter Island PTSA are asking for donations of gently used household items for their annual Christmas Boutique, where students are able to buy presents for their families.

Gifts for dads and brothers are especially needed, and gift wrapping supplies are appreciated too. Items can be dropped in the school lobby until December 11.

ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR

Friends of the Shelter Island Library’s annual holiday craft fair is Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library. A variety of products from food, to quilted items, soap, bath salts, paintings, cards, jewelry and more will be for sale on the library’s lower level.

SANTA’S WORKSHOP

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Holiday Open House with Santa’s Workshop is Sunday, December 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Havens Barn. There will be pictures with Santa, holiday gift workshops, ornaments and decorations. On view will be the Shelter Island School art show. Join in a holiday sing-along with Island Folk. Participation is free; donations gratefully accepted.

OPEN HOUSE AT MASHOMACK

Mashomack Preserve’s annual Holiday Open House at Bass Creek Cottage is Saturday, December 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. Mulled cider, eggnog, and the good cheer of the season are the perfect complement to the Bass Creek Cottage’s festive decorations. Join in the holiday spirit with neighbors and friends, sing favorite songs and tour Mashomack’s 19th century Victorian mansion which will be decked out in holiday greens. There will also be a nature craft activity for kids. Contact the Mashomack Preserve office at [email protected] or (631) 749-4219 for reservations

DO AS YOU PLEASE IN NYC

On Wednesday, December 6, join the Shelter Island Recreation Department for a trip to New York City. Passengers will be driven by bus to New York where they will be on their own to explore.

The trip will meet at the North Ferry in Greenport. The bus leaves Greenport at 7:15 a.m. and departs Manhattan at 5:45 p.m. The trip is for ages 18 years and over and the fee is $30 per person.

To register call Bethany Ortmann, Recreation Director at (631) 749-0309.

TREE OF LIGHTS

Join the East End Hospice in remembering loved ones at the fifth annual Tree of Lights Celebration, an event that honors the memory of friends and family members with special tributes, spoken remembrances and music. Ornaments will be hung on a tree on the lawn of the Shelter Island Public Library. The event takes place Saturday, December 2 at 2:30 p.m. For details, call the EEH development office at (631) 288-7080.

TREE LIGHTING

Shelter Island’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday December 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Center. The Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Annual Decorate Your Door, Store, and More event will begin on December 1.

TEA AND TREE

At Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s 65th Annual Tea & Tree on December 10, Manor staff will express their gratitude to supporters and members at a celebration inspired by Yuletide traditions begun by Alice and Andrew Fiske.

To receive an invitation, become a member of Sylvester Manor or make a donation by December 1. Visit sylvestermanor.org for details.

Across the moat

ROCKIN’ HOLIDAY DANCE

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor is pleased to announce “A Rockin’ Holiday Dance” on Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m. with the music of The HooDoo Loungers and Joe Delia & Thieves. Plus enjoy cool classic clips of past holiday memories at intermission courtesy of Joe Lauro’s Film Archives.

For eight years The HooDoo Loungers have performed their high energy New Orleans inspired music in concert halls and festivals up and down the east coast. Currently finishing their third CD, The HooDoos are returning again to Bay Street where they performed their first show in 2009.

Gold and Platinum recording artist Joe Delia, internationally-known for his blazing piano presence on stage, has just returned from the red carpet at the Cannes, New York, and Memphis film festivals. To celebrate the holiday season on the East End, Delia has gathered popular local musicians James Benard, Klyph Black, Al Buonanno. His wife PJ Delia will provide background vocals.

To purchase tickets call (631) 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.

HOLIDAY PIANO CONCERT

Pianists Ellen Johansen and Marlene Markard will be playing a mini-holiday concert series this season at three different locations. The duo will be performing old and new classics, arranged for four hands. Each concert will include a sing-along. The programs are free and dates are Sunday, December 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk; Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton; and Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. at the Old Whalers’ Church, 44 Union Street, Sag Harbor.

