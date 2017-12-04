Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on November 20, 2017, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Michael G. Miller of Cutchogue pleaded guilty to speed limit violation, reduced from DWAI, and was fined $107 plus a state surcharge of $93. He also pleaded guilty to a turn signal violation and was fined $57 plus $93. A charge of failure to keep right was covered under the plea.

Rosa I. Rivera Gtierrez of Mattituck pleaded guilty to a charge of unlicensed driving and was fined $107 plus $93; she also pleaded guilty to double parking, reduced from speeding 43 mph in a 30-mph zone (43/30), and was fined $25 plus $25.

Raymond J. Sparling of Greenport pleaded guilty to speeding 40/35, reduced from 50/35, and was fined $147 plus $93.

Hector N. Mendes Torres of Greenport pleaded guilty to a charge of unlicensed driving and was fined $107 plus $93.

Mercedes Ocasio of Greenport pleaded guilty to speeding 30/25, reduced from 45/25, and was fined $57 plus $93.

James J. Monte of Bellerose pleaded guilty to double parking, reduced from falure to keep right, and was fined $7 plus $93; a charge of marijuana possession was adjourned to a later date.

A trial date of January 8, 2018 was set for John E. Deamer of Sag Harbor on a charge of speeding 46/35.

A criminal summons was issued for Lawrence C. Border of Sag Harbor after he failed to appear on a charge of insufficient personal flotation devices for children under 12 aboard a vessel he was operating.

Deemed scofflaws for failing to appear on the charges as follows were: Edwin Catalan of Greenport, unlicensed driving; Gerard H. Cremoux of New York City, vessel registration violation; Christopher W. Drinkwater of Shelter Island, speeding 55 mph in a 40-mph zone and unlicensed driving; Kevin M. McCafferty of Shelter Island, vehicle glass violation and tail lamp violation; Boris Mendel of Hewlett, stop sign violation; and Donovan J. Trent of Bayport.

On the town calendar, three charges of noise disturbance and one charge of a dog running at large in a case against Stephanie J. Bucalo were adjourned for decision until January 22, 2018.

A case against Raymond J. Hulse, charged with having no inspection certificate, was transferred to the calendar of Justice Helen Rosenblum.

