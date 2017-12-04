Featured Story

Shelter Island Justice Court reports

REPORTER FILE PHOTO Shelter Island Justice Court.

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on November 20, 2017, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Michael G. Miller of Cutchogue pleaded guilty to speed limit violation, reduced from DWAI, and was fined $107 plus a state surcharge of $93. He also pleaded guilty to a turn signal violation and was fined $57 plus $93. A charge of failure to keep right was covered under the plea.

Rosa I. Rivera Gtierrez of Mattituck pleaded guilty to a charge of unlicensed driving and was fined $107 plus $93; she also pleaded guilty to double parking, reduced from speeding 43 mph in a 30-mph zone (43/30), and was fined $25 plus $25.

Raymond J. Sparling of Greenport pleaded guilty to speeding 40/35, reduced from 50/35, and was fined $147 plus $93.

Hector N. Mendes Torres of Greenport pleaded guilty to a charge of unlicensed driving and was fined $107 plus $93.

Mercedes Ocasio of Greenport pleaded guilty to speeding 30/25, reduced from 45/25, and was fined $57 plus $93.

James J. Monte of Bellerose pleaded guilty to double parking, reduced from falure to keep right, and was fined $7 plus $93; a charge of marijuana possession was adjourned to a later date.

A trial date of January 8, 2018 was set for John E. Deamer of Sag Harbor on a charge of speeding 46/35.

A criminal summons was issued for Lawrence C. Border of Sag Harbor after he failed to appear on a charge of insufficient personal flotation devices for children under 12 aboard a vessel he was operating.

Deemed scofflaws for failing to appear on the charges as follows were: Edwin Catalan of Greenport, unlicensed driving; Gerard H. Cremoux of New York City, vessel registration violation; Christopher W. Drinkwater of Shelter Island, speeding 55 mph in a 40-mph zone and unlicensed driving; Kevin M. McCafferty of Shelter Island, vehicle glass violation and tail lamp violation; Boris Mendel of Hewlett, stop sign violation; and Donovan J. Trent of Bayport.

On the town calendar, three charges of noise disturbance and one charge of a dog running at large in a case against Stephanie J. Bucalo were adjourned for decision until January 22, 2018.

A case against Raymond J. Hulse, charged with having no inspection certificate, was transferred to the calendar of Justice Helen Rosenblum.

