Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Thank you for writing clearly about my position on the rebate program for septic systems here on Shelter Island (“One resident says plan is shortsighted, ineffective,” November 23).

Obviously, we need a broad, townwide plan that addresses the complete issue of water quality and not just free rebates and a lot of talk.

Perhaps with new Town Hall leadership in January, we can expect better direction in this area, as well others.

GORDON GOODING

Shelter Island

I would like to share a recent event that was potentially tragic but turned out to have a positive, heartwarming conclusion.

Saturday, November 18 was cold, wet and raw. My 87-year-old mother, who lives on Midway Road and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, slipped out of her house, past the home aide and wandered off.

At the same time I was driving through central Pennsylvania and received a call that Mom was out of the house. My daughter and her friend immediately began looking for her along with Mom’s closest friend and some neighbors. My daughter called the Shelter Island Police Department, which responded immediately and I was now heading back to New York.

Two hours had gone by and the situation was getting somewhat tense. My daughter let me know that the Police Department, led by Officer Thomas Cronin, stepped up the effort significantly, calling in the Fire Department and additional police officers.

Many neighbors and friends stepped in, including Jack Kiffer and some of the guys from the Dory, to look for Mom, going house to house. I was told that two helicopters were sent by the New York State Police.

Close to four hours had now gone by and the weather was cold and rainy. My thoughts had gone from bad to worse to desperate.

A call finally came letting me know that Mom had been found deep in the woods by the firefighters. Although cut and wet and cold, Mom was O.K.

We have been coming to the Island in the summer for 30 years and Mom is retired here for the past 15 years. To know that the Shelter Island Police and Fire departments and our friends and neighbors and complete strangers sprang into action to help is simply incredible and moving. This was truly a special gift from a wonderful community that we will never forget.

It is especially fitting that it happened with a good ending on the eve of Thanksgiving Day.

Thank you Shelter Island.

BERNARD GRAHAM

Shelter Island

The Village of Dering Harbor has been committed to water quality improvement and conservation since its 19th century origins as a destination resort with limited water resources.

With that in mind, the village has submitted an application to the town’s Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Board for a modest request for community preservation funds to be used to improve the health and well-being of its residents while preserving community character.

The expected cost of this proposal is $643 per household and will help provide all households with the best drinking water possible. The project will serve to improve access to water resources while reducing the risk of contaminate intrusion into its water system independently operated and maintained by the village since 1933.

The plain language of the amended community preservation fund law signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2015 holds community character and the quality of all water resources in the highest regard. In the spirit of the governor’s support and the dedication of Senator LaValle and Assemblyman Thiele to preserve our natural resources, I ask the committee to consider the merits of our application.

The Village’s planning board will review future Village water quality improvement projects for referral to the town’s Water Quality Board.

JOHN T. COLBY JR.

Mayor, Village of Dering Harbor

I write in response and to second Trish Gallagher’s letter (“Save Menantic Creek,” November 23), regarding the need to dredge Menantic Creek.

I have spent extensive time on Menantic Creek throughout my life and have with dismay watched conditions here change over the past 60-plus years. I fail to understand why such a valuable resource has been allowed to diminish the way it has.

Trish is right — the South Ferry used to shelter in Menantic Creek. There was much activity in and on the creek and shellfish were abundant.

Today we have barely 12-foot depth at our dock at low tide and the depth throughout the creek is dramatically reduced to the point where boating use is restricted to shallow draft boats or very limited operation of deeper draft craft at high tide.

Menantic Creek is an important piece of the Shelter Island waterway system and dredging it will insure its viability for generations to come.

Please advise us on how we can help move this important project forward.

ALICE DEUPREE

Shelter Island

