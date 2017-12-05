Anne DeStefano honored

Anne DeStefano has been posthumously honored as Shelter Island’s Woman of the Year by the Suffolk County Republican Women.

This recognition is awarded to women who have given exceptional service to the Republican Party in their respective towns.

Anne had been actively, if quietly, involved for the past seven years, volunteering her time, and especially her home cooking, to every Shelter Island election and Republican event.

On November 30, Anne’s family was presented a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from Congressman Lee Zeldin and a New York State Assembly citation from Assemblyman Al Graf as well as other certificates of merit from other county and state legislators.

Prior winners of the Shelter Island Republican Woman of the Year have included Councilwomen Chris Lewis and Amber Brach-Williams.

