Island Student Owen Gibbs sings in All State Mixed Chorus

Shelter Island School junior Owen Gibbs was selected to the NYSSMA All State Mixed Chorus and on December 3, traveled to Rochester to perform with the chorus as part of the 82nd annual winter conference of the New York State School Music Association.

Owen was one of just 35 tenor students chosen in all of New York State.

The chorus performed in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, singing under the direction of conductor David N. Fryling of Hofstra University.

The performance featured the annual “Staircase Sing-along” where all chorus members and teachers join together to sing holiday carols and “The Messiah.”

The last time a Shelter Island student was selected for the NYSSMA ensemble it was 2014. Before that, it had been 22 years.

Congratulations, Owen!

Comments

comments