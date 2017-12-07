Holiday happenings around the Island

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Holiday Open House was December 3 in the Havens Barn. In addition to Santa’s Workshop, there were pictures with Santa, holiday gift workshops, an art show featuring work by Shelter Island students, and a sing-along with Island Folk. Among those who visited Santa — and not entirely sure she liked him -— was little Finley Chobor (her parents are Chris and Ashley).

Breakfast with Santa

Santa Claus came to the Presbyterian Church on December 2 to share breakfast with some fans. The event was sponsored by the Shelter Island PTSA. Enjoying a little face time with the big man himself were Juliana Medina, Natalie Fernandez and Regina Weisenberg who appeared to have a lot to tell him.

St. Nicholas Day fair

Jolly old St. Nick visited St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on December 2 and came bearing gifts and treats. The annual St. Nicholas Day Fair also included a ‘Cookie Walk,’ craft activities, a silent auction, gift items for sale, raffle and a café. Pictured, St. Nicholas visits with Callie Tyler.

Tree of remembrance

The East End Hospice’s fifth annual Tree of Lights Celebration, an event that honors the memory of friends and family members with special tributes, spoken remembrances and music, was held December 2. Songs were sung and ornaments were hung from the tree on the front lawn of the library.

Good finds at the holiday fair

The Friends of the Shelter Island Library’s annual holiday craft fair was held at the library on December 2. Donna Anderson shows Sue Hine a beach-glass inspired candle holder.

