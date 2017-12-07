Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

Mark E. Mobius of Shelter Island was traveling southbound on South Ferry Road around 6:45 a.m. on November 29 when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle. The deer did not survive the accident. Damage to the vehicle was estimated in excess of $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Drivers, check your stop lamps! Bladimir H. Franco of Riverhead was ticketed November 29 on Grand Avenue for driving a vehicle with inadequate or no stop lamps, and Michael Pintauro of Sag Harbor received a ticked for same offense on December 2 on North Ferry Road.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 28, a Center caller reported finding a hunter’s tree stand on her property. She told the responding officer she did not want hunters on her property and was advised to post the property to avoid future misunderstandings.

Later, an officer went to the school to have a discussion about safety and security with 8th graders preparing for the annual Disney trip, and an officer conducted a required periodic inspection of the department’s evidence room, impound container and impound lot.

A Center caller reported to police on November 29 a concern about a resident’s driving. Later, a person dropped off four modems at police headquarters and was issued a receipt.

A HiLo resident reported finding two kayaks and a small boat near her residence on November 30. Later, an officer who was notified about two people driving without licenses found the two and had them park the vehicles.

PSEG was called to repair a broken utility pole and low hanging wires on Ram Island that were reported to police by a passerby on December 1. There was no sign of a collision and the responding officer suggested a passing truck may have snagged the wires causing the pole to snap.

A Center caller complained of loud music around 6:15 p.m. on December 1; the report was deemed unfounded.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm December 2 at a Ram Island residence; it was apparently triggered by burned food. Later, a Westmoreland caller reported possible gunshots, but the responding officer checked the area and found nothing amiss.

A dog reported at large on Ram Island on the morning of December 3 was gone by the time police arrived.

An officer in the Center who encountered a hunter with a shotgun around 9 p.m. did some research and learned that there is no bag limit during Suffolk County’s fox hunting season— November 1 through February 25 — and hunters can work day or night (lights allowed) using shotgun, bow and crossbow.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 28 and one on December 3.

Comments

comments