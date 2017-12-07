Weekly Calendar: December 7 — December 17, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Needlepointing Christmas ornaments, a workshop for senior citizens sponsored by the Senior Smarts Program. 9:30 a.m. to noon, Senior Center. $5. Space is limited, register a (631) 268-5723.

Pearl Harbor Day Dinner, by Freddy Ogar. 6 p.m., American Legion Hall. $20 ticket reservation preferred. Call (631) 749-1180.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

Friday Night Dialogues, a panel of Island residents share unique holiday memories. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

“Polar Express” pajama party, for families. Watch the movie and enjoy cocoa and cookies afterwards. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Youth Center. $2 per person. (631) 749-0309.

Mashomack Holiday Reception, at Bass Creek Cottage with caroling. 2 to 5 p.m. Mulled cider, eggnog, and good cheer amid festive decorations. Nature craft activity for kids. Reserve at [email protected] or (631) 749-4219

Christmas tree lighting, benefits Historical Society. Bake sale, refreshments, ornament and cookie decorating, carolers, photo booth with Santa. 4 to 6 p.m. The Chequit.

Celebration and retrospective, featuring the abstract paintings of Harald Olson. On view from 7 to 9 p.m. at the studio of David Rankin, 126 South Midway.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

65th annual “Tea & Tree” celebration, for Sylvester Manor Educational Farm members, donors, volunteers and sponsors. Traditional tea service and holiday treats accompanied by lively music. 1 to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor. Call (631) 749-0626 for details.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

PTSA Holiday Boutique, family shopping for school kids, Shelter Island School during school hours.

Virtual reality workshop, adults learn to use computer, headset and sensors to become immersed in a virtual 3-D world. Noon. Library. Register at circulation desk. (631) 749-0042

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Holiday concert, grades 8 to 12. 7:30 p.m. Shelter Island School auditorium.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

Holiday concert, grades Pre-K to 7. 7 p.m. Shelter Island School auditorium.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

“Paint by Sticker”, create calendar of masterpieces, one sticker at a time. 10 a.m. Library. $5 materials fee. Sign up at circulation desk. (631) 749-0042

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Holiday Extravaganza, with visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. 1 p.m. Library.

Coffee and coloring for adults, color away stress while enjoying complimentary refreshments. 1 p.m. Library. (631) 749-0042

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

Christmas with Santa, Shelter Island Fire Department. 1 p.m. Center firehouse.

Annual holiday concert, presented by the Shelter Island Community Chorus. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. All are welcome. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

December 7: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

December 8: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

December 11: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

December 11: Library Board, 7 p.m., library community room

December 11: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

December 12: Election of fire commissioner, 6 to 9 p.m., Center firehouse

December 12: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

December 12: Planning Board, 7:30 p.m.

December 13: Town ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Call for dates. After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aid from school to the American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s. Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs. Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180. Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library. English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free. Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5. Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates. Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates. Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library. Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805. Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates. Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309. Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. American Legion/Youth Center. Free. PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155. Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059. Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309. Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059. Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059. Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates. Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center. Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details. Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates. Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309. Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. Free in December with a non-perishable food item for the food pantry. $5/class beginning in January. Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates. Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309. Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

