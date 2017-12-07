What’s Happening: December 7, 2017

TREE LIGHTING AT THE CHEQUIT

On Saturday, December 9, The Chequit hosts a Christmas tree lighting to benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society. The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and includes a bake sale, refreshments, ornament and cookie decorating, carolers and photo booth with Santa. 4 to 6 p.m.

OPEN HOUSE AT MASHOMACK

Mashomack Preserve’s annual Holiday Open House at Bass Creek Cottage is Saturday, December 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. Mulled cider, eggnog, and the good cheer of the season are the perfect complement to the cottage’s festive decorations. Join in the holiday spirit with neighbors and friends, sing favorite songs and tour Mashomack’s 19th century Victorian mansion which will be decked out in her holiday greens. There will also be a nature craft activity for kids. Contact the Mashomack Preserve office at [email protected] or (631) 749-4219 for reservations.

TEA AND TREE

At Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s 65th Annual Tea & Tree on December 10, Manor staff will express their gratitude to supporters and members at a celebration inspired by Yuletide traditions begun by Alice and Andrew Fiske.

For more information about the event, to become a member of Sylvester Manor, or make a donation, visit sylvestermanor.org for details.

GIFT ITEMS WANTED

Members of the Shelter Island PTSA are asking for donations of gently used household items for their annual Christmas Boutique, where students are able to buy presents for their families.

Gifts for dads and brothers are especially needed, and gift wrapping supplies are appreciated too. Items can be dropped in the school lobby until December 11.

DECORATE YOUR DOOR

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 4th annual “Decorate Your Door Contest” began December 1. Businesses compete in three categories: classic, original and whimsical. Judging by the committee will take place by December 17 and the winners will be announced in the Shelter Island Reporter’s holiday issue.

ISLANDERS NIGHT

The Recreation Department is hosting a February bus trip to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to see the New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets. The trip will be Saturday, February 3, and the bus will depart Greenport at 3:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. The cost is $65 ($75 non-residents) which includes bus transportation and game admission. Advance registration and payment is required. Contact Bethany Ortmann, recreation director, at (631) 749-0309.

Across the moat

ROCKIN’ HOLIDAY DANCE

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor is pleased to announce “A Rockin’ Holiday Dance” on Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m. with the music of The HooDoo Loungers and Joe Delia & Thieves. Plus enjoy cool classic clips of past holiday memories at intermission courtesy of Joe Lauro’s Film Archives.

For eight years The HooDoo Loungers have performed their high energy New Orleans inspired music in concert halls and festivals up and down the East Coast. Now finishing their third CD, The HooDoos are returning to Bay Street where they first performed in 2009.

Gold and platinum recording artist Joe Delia, known for his blazing piano presence, has just returned from the Cannes, New York, and Memphis film festivals. To celebrate the holiday season on the East End, Delia has gathered some of the most popular local musicians. Dance or listen while James Benard swings the beat, Klyph Black sweetens it with his famous guitar licks, Al Buonanno will be on bass, and PJ Delia will provide background vocals.

To purchase tickets call (631) 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

Old Whalers’ Church in Sag Harbor will present “Home for Christmas,” its annual candlelight holiday concert for the community, on Saturday, December 9 at 5 p.m.

In addition to the combined Old Whalers’ and Fighting Chance choirs and Old Whalers’ bell choir, a number of guest artists will perform, including soprano Sue Vinski and tenor Douglas Sabo. Dominick Abbate, former organist at the church and now music director at the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Southampton, will play the historic 19th century organ. The East End Recorder Ensemble will also appear. Walter Klauss, the music director at Old Whalers’, has planned the program and will conduct the choirs and lead the audience in singing the familiar carols of the season.

The sanctuary will be decorated with wreaths and evergreen garlands. There is no admission charge; a free-will offering will be collected.

HOLIDAY PIANO CONCERT

Pianists Ellen Johansen and Marlene Markard will be playing a mini-holiday concert series this season at three different locations.

The duo will be performing old and new classics, arranged for four hands, including selections from “The Nutcracker Suite.” Each concert includes a sing-along. The programs are free and for all ages. The dates are Sunday, December 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Montauk Library; Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton; and Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. at the Old Whalers’ Church in Sag Harbor.

Comments

comments