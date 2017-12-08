One of the great fears of senior citizens is to take a fall. We’ve all heard the horror stories and justifiably dread the possible results of a fall.

At 84, my father was a healthy individual who slipped in his home and broke his hip. He did not last long after that.

Our aging bones are not up to the resiliency necessary to survive the trauma of a fall. Also, the shock to the body of a elderly individual after a tumble can have deleterious psychological effects.

To meet this problem head-on, Shelter Island Senior Services in conjunction with the Suffolk County Department of Health is presenting a falls prevention program based on the latest scientific research for people 65 and over.

I learned that the falls prevention program “Stepping On” was developed in Australia and is an effective community-based program for reducing the incidence of falls in the elderly.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) risk factors for falls are biological, behavioral and environmental. Biological factors include falls from muscle weakness, balance problems, medications, vision changes and loss of foot sensation.

Behavioral risk factors include alcohol use, inactivity and risky activities like using a chair instead of a ladder to reach heights.

Environmental factors are clutter and tripping hazards; poor lighting, lack of stair railings and lack of grab bars in tubs and showers.

According to Senior Center Director Laurie Fanelli, “The program is designed to encourage behavioral change and reduce falls.

“Key aspects of the program are improving lower-limb balance and strength, improving home and community environmental safety, encouraging regular visual screening and encouraging medication review,” she added.

The program on the Island will consist of two-hour sessions conducted weekly for seven weeks at the Senior Center. Sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from January to February 21.

All persons over 65 are encouraged to attend especially if they have a history of falls, fear falling, use a cane or a walker.

To register you must call the Suffolk County Health Department at (631) 219-3168 and ask for Caroline. The classes are limited to 20 students. And if you want more information, call Laurie at the Center, (631) 749-1059.

Comments

comments